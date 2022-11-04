How a forgery scandal rocked the Canadian art establishment in 1962

How do you know when a piece of art — one that might fetch thousands or millions of dollars — is authentic? That question is asked every time an old master is “discovered” — is it a fake? a forgery? — and it’s a question asked about Canadian paintings, too. When art historian Jon S. Dellandrea came into possession of the last effects of artist William Firth MacGregor, he unlocked a now-forgotten scandal, which he chronicles in his new book “The Great Canadian Art Fraud Case: The Group of Seven & Tom Thomson Forgeries.” In the excerpt below Elizabeth Kilbourn, the Star’s art critic at the time, stands up at a public art auction and questions the authenticity of the Group of Seven paintings being sold, even as excited buyers raise their paddles to bid.

In the early 1960s, several art collectors from across Canada had contacted J. Russell Harper, curator of Canadian Art at the National Gallery of Canada, letting him know of their intentions to send works supposedly by Tom Thomson, Cornelius Krieghoff, and other notable Canadian artists to the National Gallery for authentication and inspection. The National Gallery’s team had identified many of these as fakes. But this wasn’t an occasional fake — it was more like a flood of forgeries, a new and disturbing phenomenon. Harper was already doing some preliminary detective work into the perplexing presence of forged Canadian paintings appearing on the Canadian market during the years 1961 and 1962. And he wasn’t the only leading figure in Canadian cultural circles who had detected the trend of forged works seeping into the Canadian art market.

Robert Fulford, the renowned journalist and cultural writer, who would go on to write a column on books and arts in the Toronto Star, published a piece in Maclean’s in December 1962. In a stinging column, Fulford chronicled a recent raucous evening at Ward-Price Auctions presided over by Ben Ward-Price, the proprietor and auctioneer. “[He] had knocked down about fifty paintings, at prices ranging from $65 to $325. There were about 250 people there, and they were bidding with enthusiasm,” Fulford wrote. “Ward-Price was auctioning a series of fifteen oil sketches, said to be by J.E.H. MacDonald, a distinguished member of the Group of Seven, when he was interrupted by a woman in the audience.”

Elizabeth Kilbourn, art critic for the Toronto Daily Star, had stood up in the crowd, shouting at Ward-Price, “Where do these pictures come from?”

“What has that to do with anything?” Ward-Price challenged, to which Kilbourn replied that she was questioning the authenticity of the paintings.

This was a shocking moment: a well-respected member of the national media was publicly accusing a reputable auction house and its owner — in front of a live audience and during the auction — of selling fake art. A minute later, Sheila Mackenzie, an art collector in the crowd, heightened the tension.

“They’re not by J.E.H. MacDonald, and you know it!” she bellowed.

In the hubbub that followed, Ben Ward-Price demanded that Mackenzie give her name, but she refused. An auction house assistant asked her to leave the sales room; this she also refused.

In an attempt to calm, assure, or persuade his audience of buyers, Ward-Price explained his selling policy. “An auctioneer’s job is to sell what is sent to him,” he said. The auction house did not guarantee the authenticity of the pictures it sold. They might be by J.E.H. MacDonald, or they might not. “This is the way we intend to go on,” Ward-Price concluded, and then in a jab at his accusers in the crowd, he added, “despite a few … Communists, perhaps?”

The audience booed him for this breach of manners, Fulford observed, but soon the bidding picked up again. A few minutes later, an oil painting advertised as an Emily Carr sold for $1,200. Later in the evening, paintings attributed to Franklin Carmichael, Tom Thomson, A.Y. Jackson, Frederick Simpson Coburn, Maurice Cullen, and many other artists were auctioned off at similarly handsome prices.