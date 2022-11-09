Tofu Tikka Masala, a hearty beef and squash dish and more fall flavours

On the menu this week are five simple dinner ideas for a delicious and cosy November. From a vegetarian tikka masala to a hearty chicken soup, there’s something for everyone.
The flavour and scent of this dish will surely transport you. An Indian restaurant staple, this chicken-free tikka masala is aromatic thanks to the combination of garam masala, paprika and nutmeg, which bring a rich taste to the tofu.
Soup is the ultimate comfort for the kids when they come home with their cheeks pink after playing outside. This simple recipe is filled with fresh and satisfying ingredients, including that precooked roast chicken you picked up at the supermarket!
Wednesday: Seared Trout and Zucchini Salad with Pumpkin Seeds
This fish dish with zucchini and cabbage is easy to make and absolutely delicious. The texture of the roasted pumpkin seeds adds a welcome and satisfying crunch. Along with a peppy mayonnaise that adds just enough tang, this recipe is just what you need.
After a busy day at work, you may need a hearty plate of pasta and meat sauce to decompress tonight. This penne recipe, with a quick sausage, eggplant and roasted bell pepper sauce, is sure to hit the spot!
This tasty fried rice that packs a punch requires little prep time and is easy to make. Spices like curry powder and turmeric perk up the beef and rice, as well as work wonders with the squash.
Ricardo Larrivée is a Montreal-based chef, author, TV personality, entrepreneur, and freelance contributor to the Toronto Star. His weekly meal plan can sometimes include popular recipes previously published in the Star. Follow RICARDO Cuisine on Facebook or find more recipes on ricardocuisine.com
On the menu this week are five simple dinner ideas for a delicious and cosy November. From a vegetarian tikka masala to a hearty chicken soup, there’s something for everyone.
The flavour and scent of this dish will surely transport you. An Indian restaurant staple, this chicken-free tikka masala is aromatic thanks to the combination of garam masala, paprika and nutmeg, which bring a rich taste to the tofu.
Tuesday: Hearty Chicken and Rice Soup
Soup is the ultimate comfort for the kids when they come home with their cheeks pink after playing outside. This simple recipe is filled with fresh and satisfying ingredients, including that precooked roast chicken you picked up at the supermarket!
Wednesday: Seared Trout and Zucchini Salad with Pumpkin Seeds
This fish dish with zucchini and cabbage is easy to make and absolutely delicious. The texture of the roasted pumpkin seeds adds a welcome and satisfying crunch. Along with a peppy mayonnaise that adds just enough tang, this recipe is just what you need.
Thursday: Sausage and Eggplant Penne
After a busy day at work, you may need a hearty plate of pasta and meat sauce to decompress tonight. This penne recipe, with a quick sausage, eggplant and roasted bell pepper sauce, is sure to hit the spot!
This tasty fried rice that packs a punch requires little prep time and is easy to make. Spices like curry powder and turmeric perk up the beef and rice, as well as work wonders with the squash.
Ricardo Larrivée is a Montreal-based chef, author, TV personality, entrepreneur, and freelance contributor to the Toronto Star. His weekly meal plan can sometimes include popular recipes previously published in the Star. Follow RICARDO Cuisine on Facebook or find more recipes on ricardocuisine.com
On the menu this week are five simple dinner ideas for a delicious and cosy November. From a vegetarian tikka masala to a hearty chicken soup, there’s something for everyone.
The flavour and scent of this dish will surely transport you. An Indian restaurant staple, this chicken-free tikka masala is aromatic thanks to the combination of garam masala, paprika and nutmeg, which bring a rich taste to the tofu.
Tuesday: Hearty Chicken and Rice Soup
Soup is the ultimate comfort for the kids when they come home with their cheeks pink after playing outside. This simple recipe is filled with fresh and satisfying ingredients, including that precooked roast chicken you picked up at the supermarket!
Wednesday: Seared Trout and Zucchini Salad with Pumpkin Seeds
This fish dish with zucchini and cabbage is easy to make and absolutely delicious. The texture of the roasted pumpkin seeds adds a welcome and satisfying crunch. Along with a peppy mayonnaise that adds just enough tang, this recipe is just what you need.
Thursday: Sausage and Eggplant Penne
After a busy day at work, you may need a hearty plate of pasta and meat sauce to decompress tonight. This penne recipe, with a quick sausage, eggplant and roasted bell pepper sauce, is sure to hit the spot!
This tasty fried rice that packs a punch requires little prep time and is easy to make. Spices like curry powder and turmeric perk up the beef and rice, as well as work wonders with the squash.
Ricardo Larrivée is a Montreal-based chef, author, TV personality, entrepreneur, and freelance contributor to the Toronto Star. His weekly meal plan can sometimes include popular recipes previously published in the Star. Follow RICARDO Cuisine on Facebook or find more recipes on ricardocuisine.com