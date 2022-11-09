Tofu Tikka Masala, a hearty beef and squash dish and more fall flavours

On the menu this week are five simple dinner ideas for a delicious and cosy November. From a vegetarian tikka masala to a hearty chicken soup, there’s something for everyone.

Monday: Tofu Tikka Masala

The flavour and scent of this dish will surely transport you. An Indian restaurant staple, this chicken-free tikka masala is aromatic thanks to the combination of garam masala, paprika and nutmeg, which bring a rich taste to the tofu.

Tuesday: Hearty Chicken and Rice Soup

Soup is the ultimate comfort for the kids when they come home with their cheeks pink after playing outside. This simple recipe is filled with fresh and satisfying ingredients, including that precooked roast chicken you picked up at the supermarket!

Wednesday: Seared Trout and Zucchini Salad with Pumpkin Seeds

This fish dish with zucchini and cabbage is easy to make and absolutely delicious. The texture of the roasted pumpkin seeds adds a welcome and satisfying crunch. Along with a peppy mayonnaise that adds just enough tang, this recipe is just what you need.

Thursday: Sausage and Eggplant Penne

After a busy day at work, you may need a hearty plate of pasta and meat sauce to decompress tonight. This penne recipe, with a quick sausage, eggplant and roasted bell pepper sauce, is sure to hit the spot!

Friday: Beef and Squash Fried Rice