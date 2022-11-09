The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending Nov. 9, 2022

Christmas has come early to Canada’s bookstores, with publishers everywhere timing their releases to the festive season.

In fiction, new entries on the list this week include a crime novel by Scotland’s Ian Rankin, his 24th Inspector Rebus story; a James Patterson thriller; and Patricia Cornwell’s 26th novel featuring medical examiner Kate Scarpetta.

In non-fiction, the focus is on celebrity biography, with Matthew Perry’s addiction memoir at No. 1 on the Original and Canadian lists; Bono at No. 2 for the story of his life seen through the lens of 40 U2 songs; an autobiography of Olympic soccer gold medallist Christine Sinclair at No. 4; Bob Dylan at No. 5 with more than 60 essays focusing on music by other artists; and Quentin Tarantino at No. 8 with his look at key American films since the 1970s that have informed his own love affair with the genre.

The other big gift category is cookbooks, and several new ones are on our list for the first time, including those by celebrity chefs Ina Garten, Jamie Oliver and Yotam Ottolenghi.