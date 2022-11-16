A cosy soup, a noodle bowl and hearty one-pot lasagna to warm you on cool fall days: Here’s what’s cooking this week

From a warm soup to a hearty lasagna, the five recipes featured here are meal suggestions the whole family is sure to ask for again and again. Check out what’s for dinner this week!

Monday: Roasted Vegetable Soup

A cosy soup at the start of the week just can’t be beat. This recipe is simple to throw together: Just roast your veggies in the oven for 20 minutes and then simmer them in broth with the rest of the ingredients for just five minutes more. Dinner has never been this relaxed!

Tuesday: Spaetzle with Chicken and Arugula

Ever heard of spaetzle? It’s an irregular-shaped egg pasta popular in Germany and other Central European countries. It’s usually served with rich, saucy meats, but we love this lighter and fresher version featuring browned chicken, arugula, cherry tomatoes and mushrooms.

Wednesday: Ramen Noodle Bowls with Hoisin Salmon

Tonight, we’re suggesting a simple ramen dish for dinner. And even though it stars fish, the kids will still enjoy it (we promise). Tender noodles with meaty, flaky pieces of salmon coated in an umami-rich hoisin sauce? It’ll be a new family favourite you’ll want to add to your rotation.

Thursday: Sheet-Pan Shrimp, Black Beans and Chorizo

We love sheet-pan recipes that are quick, easy, and keep that post-dinner pile of dishes to a minimum. This one is particularly fun to eat; with its bright colours and peppy flavours, it’s a perfect dose of sunshine on a cold fall day. Eat it all as is, or you can even serve it in tacos!

Friday: One-Pot Lasagna