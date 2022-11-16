The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending Nov. 16, 2022

The term Giller Effect was coined in the early days of the Scotiabank Giller Prize to describe the sharp increase in sales that the five shortlisted books enjoy.

But in its 28th year, does the prize still stimulate book sales?

Well, yes, for the winner, at any rate. This year that was “The Sleeping Car Porter,” by Suzette Mayr, who not only took home the $100,000 purse last week but saw her novel rise to No. 1 on the Canadian bestseller list (and No. 8 on the Original list), up from No. 19 before the gala evening.

Only one of the other shortlisted books, “We Measure the Earth with Our Bodies,” by Tsering Yangzam Lama, has been sprinkled with bestselling Giller glitter. It shows up on this week’s Canadian list, at No. 13. Interestingly, after the shortlist was announced on Sept. 27, only “We Measure” showed up on the list the following week, at No. 14 on the Canadian list.