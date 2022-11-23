The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending Nov. 23, 2022

Our bestseller lists this week is a good tip sheet for the books that will be making their way to prime positions under the tree and into Canadian stockings in December.

The No. 1 book sold across Canada this week is Michelle Obama’s just out “The Light We Carry,” a sequel to her massively popular 2018 “Becoming.” (“The Light We Carry” will appear in our rotating Self-Help category in coming weeks.) With a suggested retail price of $42, it is a solid under-the-tree offering for the women on your list who want to “locate and lean on a set of tools to help us better navigate change and remain steady within flux” (that’s from the publisher’s blurb).

“Guinness World Records,” 2023 edition, has sold steadily in the past few months, this week at No. 1 on the Original Non-Fiction list. Canadian publishers have also brought out paperback editions of past favourites, notably Rick Mercer’s “Talking to Canadians” (at No. 5 on Canadian Non-Fiction), and astronaut-author Chris Hadfield’s “The Apollo Murders” (at No. 6 on Canadian Fiction), both of which were bestsellers in their hardback versions last Christmas.

For children, there are titles new and old. Among the classics is Dr. Seuss’s “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” published in 1957 but showing no signs of retiring. It is ranked No. 6 on the Children’s list this week. The Xmas newcomer is “The Christmas Pig,” J.K. Rowling’s inspiring 2021 tale of a young boy and his missing stuffed pig. It is ranked No. 10 this week.