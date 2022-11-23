Talking dirty: The women writers making CanLit sexy again

Perhaps these books stand out because sex is often portrayed in popular fiction as a brief moment or a plot bridge rather than an act as natural as breathing. “There’s this idea of sex happening in a book and then it’s fade to black, and now here we are at the next chapter on a farm somewhere,” says Bydlowska.

When it comes to sex on the page, tentative readers might be reassured by the marketing for “Good Girl,” with its cultural touchstones of “‘Fleabag’ meets ‘Secretary,’” or the fact that the book landed on the heels of internationally bestselling fiction by authors Ottessa Moshfegh and Sally Rooney, whose sex scenes have been the critical focus of many reviews.

While some may feel like they’ve read Rooney’s “Normal People,” and are done, Fitzpatrick gently reminds that there are as many stories on this planet as there are people. “We have like 30 movies about Batman. I feel like we can have some books about figuring out sex in your twenties. Even if they’re exploring similar topics, or writers have overlapping philosophies or viewpoints, they’re all different.”

For those seeking one-handed reads, our authors suggest not limiting yourselves to what’s on the shelves of your local bookstore. Although much of the writing quality is questionable, the reader-generated website Literotica, which celebrates its 24th anniversary this week, covers pretty much every taste. During the pandemic, Bydlowska began reading self-published Omegaverse erotica, a very specific subgenre in the category.

“The books are horrible. They have really crazy tropes,” she says. “But then I gave myself permission to read whatever I wanted.” She began following Facebook groups for readers of these books, and discovered a wildly supportive community. “They have countdowns until the book comes out and all kinds of quizzes and parties happening online. I feel that I’ve never seen readership like that in publishing, but I also love that it’s very unapologetic and it’s fun.”

Whenever you’re talking about sex in traditional English-language CanLit, one outlier will always pop up. In 1976, Marian Engel caused a furor with her novel “Bear” and its relationship between a lonely young librarian and a bear. Every once in a while on social media, someone rediscovers the book, often because of its original lusty cover featuring a bare-breasted woman leaning into her bruin lover. The story’s nuances and humour tend to be tamped down, as is the fact that Engel won a Governor General’s literary award for the slim novel.

My own discovery that CanLit had its secret erotic side was when I got lost in the odd, mesmerizing works of Barbara Gowdy, who, as it turned out, played an instrumental role in helping Bydlowska through a late draft of “Possessed.” Fitzpatrick praises Ann-Marie MacDonald’s books, from the Oprah-endorsed “Fall on Your Knees” to the intimacy of her new historical fiction novel, “Fayne.”

Both Bydlowska and Fitzpatrick sing the praises of novelist Tamara Faith Berger, whose daring erotic prose addresses uncomfortable sexual politics often through coming-of-age stories. “She has such an intellectual approach,” says Fitzpatrick. “She is so smart and will show all her work on the page. It’s also very visceral, very of the body, but she uses it to explore this larger philosophical framework.”

“I used to say that we’re so prudish in Canada and we don’t really write about sex all that much,” says Bydlowska. “But then once you think about it, it is everywhere — we do have quite a nice legacy.”

Sue Carter is editor of the deputy editor of Inuit Art Quarterly and a freelance contributor based in Toronto. Follow her on Twitter: @flinnflon