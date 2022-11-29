Journalist John Lorinc wins Balsillie Prize for book on future of city-building

TORONTO - The Writer’s Trust of Canada has named freelance journalist John Lorinc the winner of this year’s Balsillie Prize for Public Policy for his book on the future of city-building.

The annual award, backed by former BlackBerry chief executive Jim Balsillie, recognizes the best non-fiction book shaping Canadian discourse about policy issues.

Lorinc received the $60,000 honour at a private dinner in Toronto on Tuesday for “Dream States: Smart Cities, Technology, and the Pursuit of Urban Utopias,” published by Coach House Books.

The book unpacks the promise of tech-fuelled smart cities, examining cases from around the world.