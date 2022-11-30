A new spin on chili, a hearty cheesy soup and eggs for dinner elevated: Here’s what’s cooking this week

What are you eating for dinner this week? A unique chili, a cheesy broccoli soup and more. These meal ideas are sure to garner rave reviews from everyone around the table!
Ground beef, loads of vegetables and naan bread (store bought or homemade!) make for the perfect formula to satisfy the family after a busy day at work and school! The kids will ask for more, and you’ll have no choice but to add this to your weekly repertoire.
Your new best friend? A bag of instant polenta, as it promises the classic boiled cornmeal dish will be cooked in mere minutes. Serve with a hearty sausage stew with vegetables and you’ll be satiated!
Wednesday: Potato and Broccoli Soup
We’re in the thick of soup season, and we know you’ll want to dig your spoon into this recipe! It boasts a cheesy base that the kids will truly adore, but it also comes loaded with potatoes, ham and, yes, broccoli, which means you can certainly feel good about serving it to them.
Thursday: Sunny-Side-Up Eggs with Vegetables and Toasted Sesame
This recipe is ideal for nights when you don’t feel like cooking. All you have to do is make some quinoa, sauté some peppers and zucchini, and simply place a fried egg on top. To round it out, drizzle the dish with an easy-to-make sauce starring soy sauce, maple syrup and sesame oil.
Oven-baked chicken is a recipe dripping in nostalgia. Our version of this childhood comfort classic is breaded with cornflake cereal for that perfect crunch. For a meal that definitely hits the spot, serve it alongside mashed potatoes and a salad.
Ricardo Larrivée is a Montreal-based chef, author, TV personality, entrepreneur, and freelance contributor to the Toronto Star. His weekly meal plan can sometimes include popular recipes previously published in the Star. Follow RICARDO Cuisine on Facebook or find more recipes on ricardocuisine.com
