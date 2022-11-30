The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending Nov. 30, 2022

What could be more welcome for Christmas than a new Louise Penny novel involving her sleuth Chief Inspector Gamage? It debuts this week at No. 3 on the Canadian Fiction list. Its official pub date (the date when its publishers assume it’s in all Canadian bookstores) was just a day before we compiled the list, so it will probably rise in the ranking next week, perhaps enough to displace Suzette Mayr’s prize-winning “The Sleeping Car Porter,” holding its own at No. 1. Which comes out on top will be a battle of the Giller Bump versus the Santa Surprise.

If you have ever doubted that hockey was a national obsession (or that every year we wonder what Dad would like for Christmas), check out the Canadian Non-Fiction list, where five of the 10 books are about life on the rink.

Even this week’s Self-Help list is filled with visions of sugarplums. Yes, of course Michelle Obama’s prescriptive “The Light We Carry,” remains the book most Canadians bought last week, and it’s No. 1 on Self-Help, but the Chicken Soup for the Soul people have two inspirationally festive books on this week’s list: “The Magic of Christmas,” at No. 4, and “Miracles and the Unexplainable,” at No. 7.

— Sarah Murdoch