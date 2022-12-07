Two warming stews and a hearty soup to get cosy in the kitchen: Here’s what’s cooking this week

From a turkey stew to a beef stir-fry, the five recipes featured here are meal suggestions the whole family is sure to love. Check out what you’re having for dinner this week!
Monday: Stewed Vegetables with Tomatoes and Silken Tofu
Looking for a meatless meal that’s hearty and easy to cook? This delicious stew is sure to fill you up thanks to the tofu that’s nestled in with the vegetables. Add a touch of sour cream, dill and lemon for added freshness and you’re in business!
With the holidays just around the corner, you may already be craving some turkey. Instead of cooking a whole bird right now, get into the spirit with this colourful stew! Two preparation steps, not a lot of dishes to wash, and some of the flavours of the season. What more could you ask for?
Wednesday: Curry-Roasted Fish and Cauliflower with Radish Raita
A tasty fish dish is always a good idea to make at least once a week. This simple recipe has incredible taste and texture, and goes from stove to table in just 45 minutes. Serve it with radish raita, a cool and refreshing sauce made with plain yogurt.
You’ve got perfectly cooked udon noodles, a fragrant broth and tender pork meatballs mixed with quinoa. Bring them all together and you’ve got a mouth-watering soup that’s sure to make the whole family happy.
There is nothing better than an Asian-inspired sauce, caramelized beef and crunchy vegetables. This stir-fry is loaded with warm sesame flavour both in the sauce and as a garnish, is fast to make and, best of all, can be prepared in a single frying pan!
Ricardo Larrivée is a Montreal-based chef, author, TV personality, entrepreneur, and freelance contributor to the Toronto Star. His weekly meal plan can sometimes include popular recipes previously published in the Star. Follow RICARDO Cuisine on Facebook or find more recipes on ricardocuisine.com
