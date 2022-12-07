Two warming stews and a hearty soup to get cosy in the kitchen: Here’s what’s cooking this week

From a turkey stew to a beef stir-fry, the five recipes featured here are meal suggestions the whole family is sure to love. Check out what you’re having for dinner this week!

Monday: Stewed Vegetables with Tomatoes and Silken Tofu

Looking for a meatless meal that’s hearty and easy to cook? This delicious stew is sure to fill you up thanks to the tofu that’s nestled in with the vegetables. Add a touch of sour cream, dill and lemon for added freshness and you’re in business!

Tuesday: Turkey Stew with Potatoes and Peppers

With the holidays just around the corner, you may already be craving some turkey. Instead of cooking a whole bird right now, get into the spirit with this colourful stew! Two preparation steps, not a lot of dishes to wash, and some of the flavours of the season. What more could you ask for?

Wednesday: Curry-Roasted Fish and Cauliflower with Radish Raita

A tasty fish dish is always a good idea to make at least once a week. This simple recipe has incredible taste and texture, and goes from stove to table in just 45 minutes. Serve it with radish raita, a cool and refreshing sauce made with plain yogurt.

Thursday: Hearty Soup with Quinoa and Pork Meatballs

You’ve got perfectly cooked udon noodles, a fragrant broth and tender pork meatballs mixed with quinoa. Bring them all together and you’ve got a mouth-watering soup that’s sure to make the whole family happy.

Friday: Sesame Beef and Snow Pea Stir-Fry