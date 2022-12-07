Good Books By Matthew Perry, Thomas King & Katy Hays!

'Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing'
Matthew Perry
Flatiron Books
2022, 253 pages
ISBN: 9781250866448
Matthew Perry’s memoir 'Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing' is an interesting read with, as you would expect, liberal doses of humour. It is also an entertaining look at many of the TV shows and movies Perry has appeared in and the numerous people who he has worked with. The memoir also covers his childhood growing up in Ottawa and later moving to Los Angeles. And when it comes to the “Big Terrible Thing” — Perry’s term for alcoholism and addiction — he doesn’t hold back describing his fight for sobriety for much of his life. And it is this part of the book that must have been difficult to write but which can provide a lot of good and hope helping others who battle drugs, alcohol and cigarettes — and those who care for them.
Perry’s attempts to deal with alcohol, drugs and cigarettes have been numerous. He has spent millions of dollars trying to get sober, been to thousands of AA meetings, gone to rehab numerous times and “detoxed over sixty-five times.” He knows how fortunate he is to be alive describing the time he was staying in a “sober living house” and had to be rushed to hospital for emergency surgery where he went into a coma for 14 days, aspirated into a breathing tube causing pneumonia and then his colon exploded. Perry was given a two per cent chance of making it through the night. After the surgery he needed to wear a colostomy bag. During another procedure Perry’s heart stopped for five minutes where he was given CPR — and eight of his ribs were broken.
Along with reading about the incredibly difficult experiences Perry has had with his addictions, you also learn about his successful acting career including in 2000 when he had both the No. 1 TV show (Friends) and the No. 1 movie (The Whole Nine Yards). He also discusses many of his relationships and working with such people as River Phoenix, Bruce Willis, Julia Roberts, Valerie Bertinelli, Hank Azaria and Craig Bierko. And while his life has been difficult due largely to his addictions, he has never given up and he’s been helped by others and he is helping others too.
While Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing is an interesting look into the entertainment industry, it is also a sobering look into one person’s struggles with addiction providing hope and inspiration for others who are also suffering.
'Borders'
Illustrations by Natasha Donovan, Story by Thomas King
HarperCollins
2021, 184 pages
ISBN: 9781443460675
ages 8+
'Borders' is an excellent graphic novel about belonging and identity and how nations aren’t very considerate of Indigenous peoples. The book is an adaptation of a short story by Thomas King and beautifully illustrated by Natasha Donovan.
A young boy and his mother living in Alberta decide to visit their older sister and daughter who moved to Salt Lake City. When they reach the border they are asked by the border guards if they are Canadian or American citizens. When the mother answers “Blackfoot” the boy and his mother become trapped not being able to proceed into the USA or return to Canada.
Not only is 'Borders' a good book to encourage students in elementary and high school to read (graphic novels often appeal to reluctant readers), but it is a powerful story that can provide an excellent discussion topic for teachers to share with their students.
'The Cloisters'
Katy Hays
Atria Books
2022, 312 pages
ISBN: 9781668017333
Set largely in 'The Cloisters', a Gothic museum known for its medieval art and its gardens, this mystery novel features an entertaining story and interesting characters. The main character, Ann Stilwell, wants to leave her rural Washington home and has agreed to spend the summer working at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Unfortunately her summer position is cancelled before it begins but Ann is offered a summer job at The Cloisters where she will work with the museum’s curator, Patrick, and Rachel the curatorial associate.
Ann’s work at The Cloisters has her researching and working alongside Patrick and Rachel whose interests include ancient divination including medieval tarot cards. And while they all get along in the beginning, things get more competitive and dangerous — especially after a fifteenth-century deck of tarot cards is discovered!
