A Christmas cookie for every kind of craving

We’ve all got our tried and true recipes. But sometimes it’s fun to try something new, find a new twist on an old favourite, or maybe you’ve got a guest with a dietary requirement and you want to put in that extra effort (Chocolate Hazelnut Vegan Cookies, anyone?), all with ease during this hectic time of year. Enjoy this curated selection and be sure to check back next week for more cookie recipes.

Eggnog Madeleines

Picture a dessert with no need for plates, bowls, forks, or even spoons … Dreams do come true! These madeleines embody the season with a fun eggnog-infused kick, and could not be more forgiving: Because we hollow out the mini cakes for their creamy filling, the perfection of each one is far from the focus. What your guests won’t believe is how you packed so much holiday cheer into such small, delicious bites.

Chocolate Hazelnut Vegan Cookies

Nut oils are a wonderful addition to your dessert recipes, adding layers of flavour that pair perfectly with chocolate.

Butter Cookies

Vanilla Royal Icing

Lemon Shortbread Cookies

Butter gives these sablés their crunchy yet melt-in-your-mouth texture, and the icing sugar gives them their absolutely fine crumb.

Ricardo Larrivée is a Montreal-based chef, author, TV personality, entrepreneur, and freelance contributor to the Toronto Star. His weekly meal plan can sometimes include popular recipes previously published in the Star. Follow RICARDO Cuisine on Facebook or find more recipes on ricardocuisine.com