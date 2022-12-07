The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending Dec. 7, 2022

Wow, the new Louise Penny novel, “A World of Curiosities,” has knocked Colleen Hoover’s “It Starts with Us,” from the No. 1 fiction ranking, where it has perched since publication in mid-October. Before that, Hoover’s companion romance, “It Ends with Us,” was at or near the top for more than a year. Despite the demotion, Hoover, whose massive popularity derives in large part because of her TikTok fan base of young women, isn’t hurting. She currently has three novels in the top 10.
And yet, neither Penny nor Hoover can claim authorship of the top-selling book in Canada this week. That distinction goes to Dav Pilkey and his new book “Collaborations,” the 4th book in the much-loved “Cat Kid Comic Club,” which is No. 1 on the Children and Young Adult list this week.
The other notable newcomer this week is “The Queen,” by veteran Buck House watcher Andrew Morton. It debuts at No. 8 on the non-fiction list.
— Sarah Murdoch
The bestseller lists are compiled by Toronto Star Newspapers Limited from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
ORIGINAL FICTION
1. A World of Curiosities, Louise Penny, Minotaur (1)*
2. It Starts with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria (7)
3. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria (66)
4. The Boys from Biloxi, John Grisham, Doubleday (7)
5. Verity, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central (49)
6. Fairy Tale, Stephen King, Scribner (13)
7. The Sleeping Car Porter, Suzette Mayr, Coach House (3)
8. Desert Star, Michael Connelly, Little Brown (4)
9. The Choice, Nora Roberts, St. Martin’s (2)
10. The Whittiers, Danielle Steel, Delacorte (2)
ORIGINAL NON-FICTION
1. Guinness World Records 2023, Guinness World Records (14)
2. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, Matthew Perry, Flatiron (5)
3. Surrender, Bono, Doubleday Canada (5)
4. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster (16)
5. Playing the Long Game, Christine Sinclair, Stephen Brunt, Random House Canada (5)
6. All Roads Home, Bryan Trottier, Stephen Brunt, McClelland & Stewart (6)
7. No Bootstraps When You’re Barefoot, Wes Hall, Random House Canada (1)
8. The Queen, Andrew Morton, Grand Central (1)
9. Hockey Hall of Fame True Stories, Eric Zweig, Firefly (2)
10. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan B. Peterson, Random House Canada (125)
CANADIAN FICTION
1. A World of Curiosities, Louise Penny, Minotaur
2. The Sleeping Car Porter, Suzette Mayr, Coach House
3. Healing Through Words, Rupi Kaur, Simon & Schuster
4. Look Both Ways, Linwood Barclay, William Morrow
5. The Apollo Murders, Chris Hadfield, Vintage Canada
6. Snowflakes and Starlight, Debbie Macomber, JoAnn Ross, Jennifer Snow, MIRA
7. The Last Chairlift, John Irving, Knopf Canada
8. Fayne, Ann-Marie MacDonald, Knopf Canada
9. Five Little Indians, Michelle Good, Harper Perennial
10. Things We Do in the Dark, Jennifer Hillier, Minotaur
CANADIAN NON-FICTION
1. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, Matthew Perry, Flatiron
2. Playing the Long Game, Christine Sinclair, Random House Canada
3. All Roads Home, Bryan Trottier, Stephen Brunt, McClelland & Stewart
4. Talking to Canadians, Rick Mercer, Anchor Canada
5. No Bootstraps When You’re Barefoot, Wes Hall, Random House Canada
6. Hockey Hall of Fame True Stories, Eric Zweig, Firefly
7. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan B. Peterson, Random House Canada
8. True Reconciliation, Jody Wilson-Raybould, McClelland & Stewart
9. Hockey Moms, Theresa Bailey, Terry Marcotte, Collins
10. Ducks, Kate Beaton, Drawn & Quarterly
CHILDREN AND YOUNG ADULT
1. Cat Kid Comic Club: Collaborations (Cat Kid Comic Club #4), Dav Pilkey, Scholastic
2. Diper Överlöde (Diary of a Wimpy Kid #17), Jeff Kinney, Amulet
3. The Sour Grape, Jory John, Pete Oswald, HarperCollins
4. The Bad Guys in the Others?! (Bad Guys #16), Aaron Blabey, Scholastic Paperbacks
5. How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, Seuss, Random House Books for Young Readers
6. The Cool Bean Presents: As Cool As It Gets, Jory John, Pete Oswald, HarperCollins
7. Little Blue Truck’s Christmas, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry, Clarion
8. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, Holly Jackson, Ember
9. Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, J.K. Rowling, Jim Kay, Neil Packer, Bloomsbury Children’s Books
10. Pokémon: Super Deluxe Essential Handbook, Scholastic
HEALTH AND FITNESS
1. The Myth of Normal, Gabor Maté, Daniel Maté, Knopf Canada
2. The Body Keeps Score, Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin
3. When the Body Says No, Gabor Maté, Vintage
4. What Happened to You?, Oprah Winfrey, Bruce Perry, Flatiron
5. Self-Care, Insight Editions, Mandala
6. Come as You Are (revised and updated), Emily Nagoski, Simon & Schuster
7. Medical Medium Brain Saver Protocols, Cleanses and Recipes, Anthony William, Hay House
8. The Save of My Life, Corey Hirsch, Sean Patrick Conboy, Collins
9. Lies My Gov’t Told Me, Robert W. Malone, Skyhorse
10. Medical Medium Brain Saver, Anthony William, Hay House
* Number of weeks on list
