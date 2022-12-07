The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending Dec. 7, 2022

Wow, the new Louise Penny novel, “A World of Curiosities,” has knocked Colleen Hoover’s “It Starts with Us,” from the No. 1 fiction ranking, where it has perched since publication in mid-October. Before that, Hoover’s companion romance, “It Ends with Us,” was at or near the top for more than a year. Despite the demotion, Hoover, whose massive popularity derives in large part because of her TikTok fan base of young women, isn’t hurting. She currently has three novels in the top 10.

And yet, neither Penny nor Hoover can claim authorship of the top-selling book in Canada this week. That distinction goes to Dav Pilkey and his new book “Collaborations,” the 4th book in the much-loved “Cat Kid Comic Club,” which is No. 1 on the Children and Young Adult list this week.

The other notable newcomer this week is “The Queen,” by veteran Buck House watcher Andrew Morton. It debuts at No. 8 on the non-fiction list.

— Sarah Murdoch