A dish for meatless Monday, a Saltine cracker hack and comforting pasta: Here’s what’s cooking this week

What’s for dinner this week? Ethiopian stew, vegetable soup, cheesy pasta and more! We guarantee you’ll want to make these five recipes again and again.

Monday: Fried Tofu Bowl with Green Vegetables and Rice Noodles

This vegetarian dish is loaded with flavour. The tofu is pan-fried until crispy, and then tossed in an umami-rich marinade along with the cucumber and snow peas. Serve with rice noodles and enjoy!

Tuesday: Ethiopian Berbere Beef Stew

Ethiopian berbere refers to a blend of spices that includes garlic, chili, cinnamon, cloves and cardamom. Mix the spices and ground beef in a frying pan, serve it with a side of green vegetables, and use the flatbread to scoop up the meat from your plate.

Wednesday: Saltine Cracker Pork Tonkatsu Bowls

Who doesn’t enjoy recipes that look fancy and time-consuming, but are actually effortless to make? One example is this recipe for breaded pork cutlets, served with rice and pickled veggies. Simple, affordable and delicious, it’s sure to be a dinnertime win!

Thursday: Hearty Vegetable and Chickpea Soup

If you’re looking for the perfect remedy to a chilly mid-December day, then try a bowl of this heartwarming soup! It’s filled with bright, sunny vegetables, and is hearty enough to be a full meal on its own.

Friday: Ricotta and Sausage Pasta