The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending Dec. 14, 2022

“Our Missing Hearts,” Celeste Ng’s follow-up to her bestselling “Little Fires Everywhere,” was published to strong reviews in early October. A dystopian novel set in the near future, it spent just one week on the bestseller list before sinking lower and lower on the charts, the fate of many books that reside in that nebulous category called “literary fiction.”
But it’s back this week, at No. 8, almost certainly propelled by its presence over the past week on many of those ubiquitous year-end roundups of the best novels of 2022.
The only notable newcomer this week is “Tom Clancy: Red Winter,” at No. 10 on the Fiction list. Tom Clancy, who died in 2013, wrote 19 espionage thrillers featuring his Jack Ryan over his 30-year career. This new book, by Marc Cameron, is the 18th Tom Clancy novel published since his death. Set in 1985, it features a young Jack Ryan going behind the Iron Curtain to investigate claims made by a source who hopes to defect to the West. A perfect gift for the Cold War fan on your list.
— Sarah Murdoch
The bestseller lists are compiled by Toronto Star Newspapers Limited from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
ORIGINAL FICTION
1. It Starts with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria (8)*
2. A World of Curiosities, Louise Penny, Minotaur (2)
3. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria (67)
4. The Boys from Biloxi, John Grisham, Doubleday (8)
5. Fairy Tale, Stephen King, Scribner (14)
6. The Sleeping Car Porter, Suzette Mayr, Coach House (4)
7. Verity, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central (50)
8. Our Missing Hearts, Celeste Ng, Viking (2)
9. Desert Star, Michael Connelly, Little Brown (5)
10. Tom Clancy: Red Winter, Marc Cameron, G.P. Putnam’s (1)
ORIGINAL NON-FICTION
1. Guinness World Records 2023, Guinness World Records (15)
2. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, Matthew Perry, Flatiron (6)
3. Surrender, Bono, Doubleday Canada (6)
4. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster (17)
5. The Queen, Andrew Morton, Grand Central (2)
6. Playing the Long Game, Christine Sinclair, Stephen Brunt, Random House Canada (6)
7. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan B. Peterson, Random House Canada (126)
8. Hockey Hall of Fame True Stories, Eric Zweig, Firefly (3)
9. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown, Random House (40)
10. True Reconciliation, Jody Wilson-Raybould, McClelland & Stewart (4)
CANADIAN FICTION
1. A World of Curiosities, Louise Penny, Minotaur
2. The Sleeping Car Porter, Suzette Mayr, Coach House
3. Healing Through Words, Rupi Kaur, Simon & Schuster
4. Fayne, Ann-Marie MacDonald, Knopf Canada
5. Look Both Ways, Linwood Barclay, William Morrow
6. The Last Chairlift, John Irving, Knopf Canada
7. Five Little Indians, Michelle Good, Harper Perennial
8. Looking for Jane, Heather Marshall, Simon & Schuster
9. The Apollo Murders, Chris Hadfield, Vintage Canada
10. Snowflakes and Starlight, Debbie Macomber, JoAnn Ross, Jennifer Snow, MIRA
CANADIAN NON-FICTION
1. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, Matthew Perry, Flatiron
2. Playing the Long Game, Christine Sinclair, Random House Canada
3. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan B. Peterson, Random House Canada
4. Hockey Hall of Fame True Stories, Eric Zweig, Firefly
5. True Reconciliation, Jody Wilson-Raybould, McClelland & Stewart
6. All Roads Home, Bryan Trottier, Stephen Brunt, McClelland & Stewart
7. Talking to Canadians, Rick Mercer, Anchor Canada
8. No One Wins Alone, Mark Messier, Jimmy Roberts, Simon & Schuster
9. Ducks, Kate Beaton, Drawn & Quarterly
10. The Series, Ken Dryden, McClelland & Stewart
CHILDREN AND YOUNG ADULT
1. Cat Kid Comic Club: Collaborations (Cat Kid Comic Club #4), Dav Pilkey, Scholastic
2. Diper Överlöde (Diary of a Wimpy Kid #17), Jeff Kinney, Amulet
3. The Sour Grape, Jory John, Pete Oswald, HarperCollins
4. The Bad Guys in the Others?! (Bad Guys #16), Aaron Blabey, Scholastic Paperbacks
5. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, Holly Jackson, Ember
6. The Cool Bean Presents: As Cool As It Gets, Jory John, Pete Oswald, HarperCollins
7. I Spy Christmas, Jean Marzollo, Walter Wick, Cartwheel
8. Little Blue Truck’s Christmas, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry, Clarion
9. The Christmas Pig, J.K. Rowling, Jim Field, Scholastic
10. How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, Seuss, Random House Books for Young Readers
COOKING
1. One, Jamie Oliver, HarperCollins
2. Go-To Dinners, Ina Garten, Clarkson Potter
3. Downshiftology Healthy Meal Prep, Lisa Bryan, Clarkson Potter
4. Half Baked Harvest Every Day, Tieghan Gerard, Clarkson Potter
5. From Crook to Cook, Snoop Dogg, Chronicle
6. Half Baked Harvest Super Simple, Tieghan Gerard, Clarkson Potter
7. Smitten Kitchen Keepers, Deb Perelman, Appetite by Random House
8. More Mandy’s, Mandy Wolfe, Rebecca Wolfe, Meredith Erickson, Appetite by Random House
9. What’s for Dessert, Claire Saffitz, Clarkson Potter
10. The Pasta Queen, Nadia Caterina Munno, Katie Parla, Gallery
* Number of weeks on list
“Our Missing Hearts,” Celeste Ng’s follow-up to her bestselling “Little Fires Everywhere,” was published to strong reviews in early October. A dystopian novel set in the near future, it spent just one week on the bestseller list before sinking lower and lower on the charts, the fate of many books that reside in that nebulous category called “literary fiction.”
But it’s back this week, at No. 8, almost certainly propelled by its presence over the past week on many of those ubiquitous year-end roundups of the best novels of 2022.
The only notable newcomer this week is “Tom Clancy: Red Winter,” at No. 10 on the Fiction list. Tom Clancy, who died in 2013, wrote 19 espionage thrillers featuring his Jack Ryan over his 30-year career. This new book, by Marc Cameron, is the 18th Tom Clancy novel published since his death. Set in 1985, it features a young Jack Ryan going behind the Iron Curtain to investigate claims made by a source who hopes to defect to the West. A perfect gift for the Cold War fan on your list.
— Sarah Murdoch
The bestseller lists are compiled by Toronto Star Newspapers Limited from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
ORIGINAL FICTION
1. It Starts with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria (8)*
2. A World of Curiosities, Louise Penny, Minotaur (2)
3. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria (67)
4. The Boys from Biloxi, John Grisham, Doubleday (8)
5. Fairy Tale, Stephen King, Scribner (14)
6. The Sleeping Car Porter, Suzette Mayr, Coach House (4)
7. Verity, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central (50)
8. Our Missing Hearts, Celeste Ng, Viking (2)
9. Desert Star, Michael Connelly, Little Brown (5)
10. Tom Clancy: Red Winter, Marc Cameron, G.P. Putnam’s (1)
ORIGINAL NON-FICTION
1. Guinness World Records 2023, Guinness World Records (15)
2. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, Matthew Perry, Flatiron (6)
3. Surrender, Bono, Doubleday Canada (6)
4. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster (17)
5. The Queen, Andrew Morton, Grand Central (2)
6. Playing the Long Game, Christine Sinclair, Stephen Brunt, Random House Canada (6)
7. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan B. Peterson, Random House Canada (126)
8. Hockey Hall of Fame True Stories, Eric Zweig, Firefly (3)
9. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown, Random House (40)
10. True Reconciliation, Jody Wilson-Raybould, McClelland & Stewart (4)
CANADIAN FICTION
1. A World of Curiosities, Louise Penny, Minotaur
2. The Sleeping Car Porter, Suzette Mayr, Coach House
3. Healing Through Words, Rupi Kaur, Simon & Schuster
4. Fayne, Ann-Marie MacDonald, Knopf Canada
5. Look Both Ways, Linwood Barclay, William Morrow
6. The Last Chairlift, John Irving, Knopf Canada
7. Five Little Indians, Michelle Good, Harper Perennial
8. Looking for Jane, Heather Marshall, Simon & Schuster
9. The Apollo Murders, Chris Hadfield, Vintage Canada
10. Snowflakes and Starlight, Debbie Macomber, JoAnn Ross, Jennifer Snow, MIRA
CANADIAN NON-FICTION
1. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, Matthew Perry, Flatiron
2. Playing the Long Game, Christine Sinclair, Random House Canada
3. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan B. Peterson, Random House Canada
4. Hockey Hall of Fame True Stories, Eric Zweig, Firefly
5. True Reconciliation, Jody Wilson-Raybould, McClelland & Stewart
6. All Roads Home, Bryan Trottier, Stephen Brunt, McClelland & Stewart
7. Talking to Canadians, Rick Mercer, Anchor Canada
8. No One Wins Alone, Mark Messier, Jimmy Roberts, Simon & Schuster
9. Ducks, Kate Beaton, Drawn & Quarterly
10. The Series, Ken Dryden, McClelland & Stewart
CHILDREN AND YOUNG ADULT
1. Cat Kid Comic Club: Collaborations (Cat Kid Comic Club #4), Dav Pilkey, Scholastic
2. Diper Överlöde (Diary of a Wimpy Kid #17), Jeff Kinney, Amulet
3. The Sour Grape, Jory John, Pete Oswald, HarperCollins
4. The Bad Guys in the Others?! (Bad Guys #16), Aaron Blabey, Scholastic Paperbacks
5. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, Holly Jackson, Ember
6. The Cool Bean Presents: As Cool As It Gets, Jory John, Pete Oswald, HarperCollins
7. I Spy Christmas, Jean Marzollo, Walter Wick, Cartwheel
8. Little Blue Truck’s Christmas, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry, Clarion
9. The Christmas Pig, J.K. Rowling, Jim Field, Scholastic
10. How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, Seuss, Random House Books for Young Readers
COOKING
1. One, Jamie Oliver, HarperCollins
2. Go-To Dinners, Ina Garten, Clarkson Potter
3. Downshiftology Healthy Meal Prep, Lisa Bryan, Clarkson Potter
4. Half Baked Harvest Every Day, Tieghan Gerard, Clarkson Potter
5. From Crook to Cook, Snoop Dogg, Chronicle
6. Half Baked Harvest Super Simple, Tieghan Gerard, Clarkson Potter
7. Smitten Kitchen Keepers, Deb Perelman, Appetite by Random House
8. More Mandy’s, Mandy Wolfe, Rebecca Wolfe, Meredith Erickson, Appetite by Random House
9. What’s for Dessert, Claire Saffitz, Clarkson Potter
10. The Pasta Queen, Nadia Caterina Munno, Katie Parla, Gallery
* Number of weeks on list
“Our Missing Hearts,” Celeste Ng’s follow-up to her bestselling “Little Fires Everywhere,” was published to strong reviews in early October. A dystopian novel set in the near future, it spent just one week on the bestseller list before sinking lower and lower on the charts, the fate of many books that reside in that nebulous category called “literary fiction.”
But it’s back this week, at No. 8, almost certainly propelled by its presence over the past week on many of those ubiquitous year-end roundups of the best novels of 2022.
The only notable newcomer this week is “Tom Clancy: Red Winter,” at No. 10 on the Fiction list. Tom Clancy, who died in 2013, wrote 19 espionage thrillers featuring his Jack Ryan over his 30-year career. This new book, by Marc Cameron, is the 18th Tom Clancy novel published since his death. Set in 1985, it features a young Jack Ryan going behind the Iron Curtain to investigate claims made by a source who hopes to defect to the West. A perfect gift for the Cold War fan on your list.
— Sarah Murdoch
The bestseller lists are compiled by Toronto Star Newspapers Limited from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
ORIGINAL FICTION
1. It Starts with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria (8)*
2. A World of Curiosities, Louise Penny, Minotaur (2)
3. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria (67)
4. The Boys from Biloxi, John Grisham, Doubleday (8)
5. Fairy Tale, Stephen King, Scribner (14)
6. The Sleeping Car Porter, Suzette Mayr, Coach House (4)
7. Verity, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central (50)
8. Our Missing Hearts, Celeste Ng, Viking (2)
9. Desert Star, Michael Connelly, Little Brown (5)
10. Tom Clancy: Red Winter, Marc Cameron, G.P. Putnam’s (1)
ORIGINAL NON-FICTION
1. Guinness World Records 2023, Guinness World Records (15)
2. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, Matthew Perry, Flatiron (6)
3. Surrender, Bono, Doubleday Canada (6)
4. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster (17)
5. The Queen, Andrew Morton, Grand Central (2)
6. Playing the Long Game, Christine Sinclair, Stephen Brunt, Random House Canada (6)
7. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan B. Peterson, Random House Canada (126)
8. Hockey Hall of Fame True Stories, Eric Zweig, Firefly (3)
9. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown, Random House (40)
10. True Reconciliation, Jody Wilson-Raybould, McClelland & Stewart (4)
CANADIAN FICTION
1. A World of Curiosities, Louise Penny, Minotaur
2. The Sleeping Car Porter, Suzette Mayr, Coach House
3. Healing Through Words, Rupi Kaur, Simon & Schuster
4. Fayne, Ann-Marie MacDonald, Knopf Canada
5. Look Both Ways, Linwood Barclay, William Morrow
6. The Last Chairlift, John Irving, Knopf Canada
7. Five Little Indians, Michelle Good, Harper Perennial
8. Looking for Jane, Heather Marshall, Simon & Schuster
9. The Apollo Murders, Chris Hadfield, Vintage Canada
10. Snowflakes and Starlight, Debbie Macomber, JoAnn Ross, Jennifer Snow, MIRA
CANADIAN NON-FICTION
1. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, Matthew Perry, Flatiron
2. Playing the Long Game, Christine Sinclair, Random House Canada
3. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan B. Peterson, Random House Canada
4. Hockey Hall of Fame True Stories, Eric Zweig, Firefly
5. True Reconciliation, Jody Wilson-Raybould, McClelland & Stewart
6. All Roads Home, Bryan Trottier, Stephen Brunt, McClelland & Stewart
7. Talking to Canadians, Rick Mercer, Anchor Canada
8. No One Wins Alone, Mark Messier, Jimmy Roberts, Simon & Schuster
9. Ducks, Kate Beaton, Drawn & Quarterly
10. The Series, Ken Dryden, McClelland & Stewart
CHILDREN AND YOUNG ADULT
1. Cat Kid Comic Club: Collaborations (Cat Kid Comic Club #4), Dav Pilkey, Scholastic
2. Diper Överlöde (Diary of a Wimpy Kid #17), Jeff Kinney, Amulet
3. The Sour Grape, Jory John, Pete Oswald, HarperCollins
4. The Bad Guys in the Others?! (Bad Guys #16), Aaron Blabey, Scholastic Paperbacks
5. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, Holly Jackson, Ember
6. The Cool Bean Presents: As Cool As It Gets, Jory John, Pete Oswald, HarperCollins
7. I Spy Christmas, Jean Marzollo, Walter Wick, Cartwheel
8. Little Blue Truck’s Christmas, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry, Clarion
9. The Christmas Pig, J.K. Rowling, Jim Field, Scholastic
10. How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, Seuss, Random House Books for Young Readers
COOKING
1. One, Jamie Oliver, HarperCollins
2. Go-To Dinners, Ina Garten, Clarkson Potter
3. Downshiftology Healthy Meal Prep, Lisa Bryan, Clarkson Potter
4. Half Baked Harvest Every Day, Tieghan Gerard, Clarkson Potter
5. From Crook to Cook, Snoop Dogg, Chronicle
6. Half Baked Harvest Super Simple, Tieghan Gerard, Clarkson Potter
7. Smitten Kitchen Keepers, Deb Perelman, Appetite by Random House
8. More Mandy’s, Mandy Wolfe, Rebecca Wolfe, Meredith Erickson, Appetite by Random House
9. What’s for Dessert, Claire Saffitz, Clarkson Potter
10. The Pasta Queen, Nadia Caterina Munno, Katie Parla, Gallery
* Number of weeks on list