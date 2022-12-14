The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending Dec. 14, 2022

“Our Missing Hearts,” Celeste Ng’s follow-up to her bestselling “Little Fires Everywhere,” was published to strong reviews in early October. A dystopian novel set in the near future, it spent just one week on the bestseller list before sinking lower and lower on the charts, the fate of many books that reside in that nebulous category called “literary fiction.”

But it’s back this week, at No. 8, almost certainly propelled by its presence over the past week on many of those ubiquitous year-end roundups of the best novels of 2022.

The only notable newcomer this week is “Tom Clancy: Red Winter,” at No. 10 on the Fiction list. Tom Clancy, who died in 2013, wrote 19 espionage thrillers featuring his Jack Ryan over his 30-year career. This new book, by Marc Cameron, is the 18th Tom Clancy novel published since his death. Set in 1985, it features a young Jack Ryan going behind the Iron Curtain to investigate claims made by a source who hopes to defect to the West. A perfect gift for the Cold War fan on your list.

— Sarah Murdoch