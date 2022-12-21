The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending Dec. 21, 2022

Trending

The books designed for gift-giving are everywhere on the list this week — but with several notable surprises. These are well-loved books that bounce back into bestsellerdom with reliable frequency.

On the Non-Fiction list, there’s “Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teaching of Plants,” by American ethno-botanist Robin Wall Kimmerer, which was the top-selling book last year but has been off our lists since early autumn. Now it’s back (at No. 6), because it, like “12 Rules of Life” (at No. 7), by Jordan B. Peterson, and “Atlas of the Heart,” by Brené Brown, are tailor-made for the holiday marketplace.

Last week, I noted that “Our Missing Hearts,” Celeste Ng’s well-received dystopian novel, was back because it has found itself on so many year-end lists touting best books of 2022. This week it’s No. 5, up from No. 8. It’s joined by another best-of-the-year novel, the brilliant “Demon Copperhead,” by Barbara Kingsolver, at No. 10, which spent one week on the list when it came out in October. It’s good to see these fine books getting a second life.

Other surprises: On this week’s rotating Mystery list, “The Secret History,” Donna Tartt’s 1992 masterpiece, at No. 9. It’s odd to find this classic ranked alongside recent works by Louise Penny, John Grisham and Stephen King, first because most readers would categorize it primarily as literary fiction, second because whodunnit is no secret — we know from page 1, which makes it an outlier on this list. Also on the Mystery list is Alex Michaelides “The Silent Patient,” at No. 7, which was published in 2019 but is one of those books that enjoys steady sales.

— Sarah Murdoch

The bestseller lists are compiled by Toronto Star Newspapers Limited from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

ORIGINAL FICTION

1. It Starts with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria (9)*

2. A World of Curiosities, Louise Penny, Minotaur (3)