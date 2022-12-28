The bestselling books in Canada for 2022

There are two big takeaways from the Star’s rankings of 2022’s bestselling books. The first is that social media — TikTok, I’m looking at you — has upturned the publishing business in connecting readers to books. The second, closely related, is that there is a generational gender gap that has fundamentally changed which books sell best. Expressed more plainly: young women bought a monumental number of romance novels this year.

Love stories by Colleen Hoover (CoHo to her legion of followers) dominate the Original Fiction list. She wrote the top six novels on our 2022 year-end list (plus she wrote the 13th-ranked book, “Regretting You”). And Hoover isn’t alone: Also doing well in the burgeoning romance category is Ali Hazelwood (“The Love Hypothesis” at No. 7), Emily Henry (“Book Lovers” at No. 10 and “People We Meet on Vacation” at No. 18) and Canadian Carley Fortune (“Every Summer After” at No. 16).

By contrast, traditional novels dominated our 2021 list, with Kate Quinn’s “The Rose Code,” a Second World War tale of code-breaking women, in the top spot. Other novels that appealed to a mainstream audience included Brit Bennett’s landmark “The Vanishing Half” and Jeanine Cummins’ controversial “American Dirt,” books about race that have virtually disappeared from this year’s list. A year ago, there was just one book on the list by Colleen Hoover, “It Ends With Us” in the No. 5 spot (this year that same book is ranked No. 1; its prequel is ranked No. 2).

We also see the trend (is it more than a fleeting fancy, perchance?) in non-fiction. Hoover’s non-fiction counterpart may well be Brianna Wiest, a 30-year-old American whose specialty is philosophical musings aimed at being a better you. Her “101 Essays That Will Change the Way You Think” and “The Mountain Is You” ranked among the top non-fiction books sold this year in the Self-Help category.