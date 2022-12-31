The year 2022 in books: indies rule; BookTok wields ever more influence; in Canada, we bought books again

Small centres of culture

If there was going to be a label for the year, Year of the Indie would work — it’s anti-big moves; it would capture the impact small bookstores and publishers have had in the book world this year. As Amazon shut down its experiment with bookstores and as Indigo founder Heather Reisman stepped down, and the stores moved more deeply into the “lifestyle brand” category and further away from books, new indie bookstores opened, supplementing their sales by becoming local centres of culture, a trend recognized in both the U.S. and in Canada. In Toronto, Martha Sharpe’s Flying Books stand-alone bricks-and-mortar store quickly became a book events hot spot this year; The Scribe rare bookstore opened in the city’s east end, with its owner, Justin Daniel Wood, signing a five-year lease; and a new horror bookstore Little Ghosts opened in the city’s west end.

Indies punching above their weight, meantime, have a poster child in Coach House Books. Coach House launched a new imprint to publish Indigenous non-fiction writers: named zaagigin — “an Anishinaabemowin word that describes a sprout coming out of the earth” — it’s looking for narratives of “Indigenous land and life.” (Another big move for Indigenous writing this year: agent Stephanie Sinclair, known for representing writers including Billy-Ray Belcourt, Lee Maracle and Joshua Whitehead, has moved to the editorial side of things, becoming publisher at McClelland & Stewart.)

In 2015 Coach House published “Fifteen Dogs” by André Alexis, which went on to win the Giller Prize; this year, it ended up with two titles on the five-book short list: “Lesser Known Monsters of the 21st Century” by Kim Fu and “The Sleeping Car Porter” by Suzette Mayr, which won the $100,000 award. That Giller Prize short list featured four women and one man, every one a person of colour. If this proves anything, it’s that CanLit is more inclusive than it’s ever been and short lists can still serve up a few surprises (Ann-Marie MacDonald, Shyam Selvadurai, John Irving, et al were nowhere to be seen on this year’s short or long list).

Getting the word out

As TikTok — or, more specifically, BookTok — reaches an ever-expanding audience, the recommendations from influential BookTokkers are having a direct impact on the bestsellers lists and popular writers are gaining legions of followers. Romance writer Colleen Hoover has dominated the bestsellers lists this year, a boon for her main publisher, Simon & Schuster. She wrote the top six novels on our 2022 bestsellers of the year list (plus, she wrote the 13th-ranked book, “Regretting You”). She has 1.1 million followers on TikTok, 14.7 million likes and her folksy posts generally rack up more than a million views. If, as the saying goes, publishing is all about building relationships — with bookstores, with agents and with readers — then Hoover’s given us all, writers and publicists included, a master class in how to do it.

While things improved for some writers, they only seemed to get worse for literary and arts magazines. Bookforum in the United States shut down. The magazine was launched in 1994; it was devoted to books, publishing a mix of reviews, interviews, and essays and features about the industry. While it won’t create any new editions it will, reported the New York Times, maintain its online archive for a while yet. In a much quieter move, Canada’s Quill & Quire, the book industry’s trade magazine, shuttered its print edition after 90 years; the magazine is now available only online, although it is continuing to publish new editions with reviews, interviews and features.

Meanwhile, Taddle Creek, the little magazine that could, run by Conan Tobias and providing a wide range of comics, features, essays, fiction and poetry from some of the best creative minds in the country, has printed its last edition after 25 years and 50 issues. Tobias told Broken Pencil magazine in an email that it wasn’t because of money or time or inclination, but rather a feeling that the magazine had run its course: “I’m really happy to be ending it on my own terms when it’s still sound, still growing and still good.” There’s something to be said for an elegant end.

Other literary journals — devoted more to new writing than news and reviews — continue to thrive or at least survive: Brick, A Literary Journal, one of the country’s premier book publications, celebrated its 45th anniversary; and Exile Editions, founded and still edited by Toronto writer Barry Callaghan along with his son Michael, is celebrating 50 years.

So long

There were, as there are every year, deaths of prominent writers: internationally bestselling crime fiction writer Peter Robinson, he of the Inspector Banks series; Kingston poet, musician and writer Steven Heighton in April, levying a powerful blow of grief and remembered “for his endless curiosity about humanity”; and the groundbreaking writer Sylvia Fraser at the age of 88 in October — her book “My Father’s House” detailed the sexual abuse she endured from her father while growing up.

On the cover of its 110th issue, Brick featured a note from Heighton, in his own handwriting: “Art is hard & every project is always on the cusp of collapse.”

Those words could sum up 2022 — we’re in a liminal space in a changing literary landscape — and give us a philosophy to live by in 2023: hang in there.

Deborah Dundas is the Star’s Books editor. She is based in Toronto. Follow her on Twitter: @debdundas