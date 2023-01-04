The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending Jan. 4, 2023

Trending

Self-help books top the list of non-fiction bestsellers throughout the year, but the effect is most noticeable in January and through February, when we all turn over a new leaf — usually the same new leaf we turned over last January (lose weight, quit drinking and other worthy self-care projects). The titles may change but the inclination remains the same.

This week the top three non-fiction books are Michelle Obama’s “The Light We Carry” (categorized as Self-Help), James Clear’s enduring 2018 bestseller “Atomic Habits” (a Business book) and Gabor Maté and Daniel Maté’s latest blockbuster “The Myth of Normal” (a Health & Fitness title). We publish bestseller lists in these specialized categories on a rotating basis, which is why you don’t see them on the main Original Non-Fiction list.

Most week’s the Children and Young Adult list is dominated by publishing franchises — “Cat Kid Comic Club,” “Diary of a Wimpy Kid,” “The Baby Sitters Club” and the like. This week those stalwarts are joined by several newcomers that involve topical themes: For example, “Fish in a Tree,” by Lynda Mullaly Hunt (at No. 6, published in 2017), is about a disruptive boy with undiagnosed dyslexia; “Almost American Girl,” by Robin Ha (at No. 7, published in 2020), is a graphic memoir about the author’s move with her mother from South Korea to a new stepfamily in Alabama; “Other Words for Home,” by Jasmine Warga (at No. 8, published in 2021), is about a girl who moves from Syria to Cincinnati and must get used to being described as “Middle Eastern” in her new community; and “The Other Boy” (at No. 9, published in 2019) about a transgender boy arriving at a new school (this is a bi-coastal project, written by M.G. Hennessey, a California writer, illustrated by Sfé R. Monster, a Nova Scotia illustrator).