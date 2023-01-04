Omelette for dinner, a comfy curry and sardine croquettes: Here’s what’s cooking this week

On the menu this week? From cosy curry to an affordable egg dish, this selection of five delicious recipes will ensure dinnertime is something the whole family will look forward to.

Monday: Zucchini and Potato Omelette

We’re sure you almost always have a dozen eggs in your fridge. Affordable and versatile, this breakfast staple can easily turn into a dinner essential, too. This six-ingredient omelette is delicious, filling and will be a hit with the entire family.

Tuesday: Warm Ground Pork Roll with Red Cabbage Slaw

This cross between a sloppy joe and a banh-mi is perfect for tonight! It’s topped with a colourful red cabbage and bean sprout slaw, which can even be enjoyed on the side if you prefer. Serve it on a hot dog bun, and you’ve got a flavourful and texture-filled meal on your hands.

Note: Toasted sesame oils can vary in flavour intensity. Adjust accordingly; you may only need 1 tbsp if yours is particularly fragrant.

Wednesday: Sardine Croquettes with White Bean and Tomato Confit Salad

This tasty dish is made using a selection of pantry staples. Build the croquettes using canned sardines and leftover mashed potatoes, and then make a salad with a can of white kidney beans and canned tomatoes which you can confit. It’s a budget eat that definitely doesn’t feel cheap!

Thursday: Squash and Lentil Curry

An aromatic curry may take a long while to cook, but not when you’re using a pressure cooker. This kitchen ally makes it possible to create dishes that would normally require a long cooking time at record speed! Serve this butternut squash and lentil version with naan bread for a complete meal.