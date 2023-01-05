Round-up: Four new horror books start 2023 with a shiver

Ritual Limited, 160 pages, $14.99

In the UK they’re called “carers,” underpaid and mostly female workers who assist the ill, the elderly, and the disabled in daily household tasks. In “The Vessel,” Adam Nevill’s 11th novel, Jess is an exhausted soldier in this invisible army. Lacking proper child care and housing for her daughter Izzy, Jess leaps at the offer to care for Flo, an elderly dementia sufferer living alone in a dilapidated mansion. Flo is a nasty piece of business — she verbally and physically assaults Jess — but the money is good and Jess can bring Izzy to work. Soon, Izzy forms an unexpected bond with Flo, one that seems to awaken Flo’s sinisterly protective side. Nevill’s depiction of the country’s fraying social safety net and the horrors of bodily and mental disintegration is unrelenting, but the bleakness sets up the reader for a blistering and strangely uplifting climax. Genuinely creepy and thought-provoking, and the narrative momentum will probably carry you to the end in one sitting.

Breakable Things

By Cassandra Khaw

Undertow Publications, 240 pages, $21.99

Myth, folklore, pop horror tropes and identity politics collide and cross-pollinate in these 23 stories by Canadian-Malaysian writer Cassandra Khaw. Throughout the stories, Khaw’s voice is both lyrical and deadpan, streetwise and cerebral. In “Don’t Turn on the Lights,” an urban legend is retold and turned on its head, with each new version revealing meanings only hinted at in previous tellings, while “The Ghost Stories We Tell Around Photon Fires” blends deep-space science fiction with the classic ghost story. This requires a taste for experimental narrative forms and genre conventions performed with postmodern self-consciousness, but the perceptive reader will find much to enjoy here.

James Grainger is the author of “Harmless” and the curator of “The Veil” on Substack.