The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending Jan. 11, 2023

Within the swathe of Colleen Hoover romances that dominate the fiction bestseller list are some notable newcomers: “The House in the Pines,” by Ana Reyes (at #3, is a “can’t-put-it-down thriller,” says Reese Witherspoon, who has chosen it as her Reese’s Book Club pick for January); “Without a Trace,” by Danielle Steel (at #5), a love story set on the coast of Normandy; and “Loathe to Love You” (at #6), a trio of romantic novellas by BookTok favourite Ali Hazelwood.

Beyond that, the lists this week are quiet, with books related to self-improvement continuing to sell briskly, and some old favourites such as Robin Wall Kimmerer’s 2015 “Braiding Sweetgrass” (at #6 on the Original Non-Fiction list) and Jesse Thistle’s “From the Ashes” (at #9 on the Canadian Non-Fiction list) enjoying renewed popularity.

— Sarah Murdoch