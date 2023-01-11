The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending Jan. 11, 2023

Trending
Within the swathe of Colleen Hoover romances that dominate the fiction bestseller list are some notable newcomers: “The House in the Pines,” by Ana Reyes (at #3, is a “can’t-put-it-down thriller,” says Reese Witherspoon, who has chosen it as her Reese’s Book Club pick for January); “Without a Trace,” by Danielle Steel (at #5), a love story set on the coast of Normandy; and “Loathe to Love You” (at #6), a trio of romantic novellas by BookTok favourite Ali Hazelwood.
Beyond that, the lists this week are quiet, with books related to self-improvement continuing to sell briskly, and some old favourites such as Robin Wall Kimmerer’s 2015 “Braiding Sweetgrass” (at #6 on the Original Non-Fiction list) and Jesse Thistle’s “From the Ashes” (at #9 on the Canadian Non-Fiction list) enjoying renewed popularity.
— Sarah Murdoch
The bestseller lists are compiled by Toronto Star Newspapers Limited from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
ORIGINAL FICTION
1. It Starts with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria (11)*
2. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria (70)
3. The House in the Pines, Ana Reyes, Dutton (1)
4. Verity, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central (53)
5. Without a Trace, Danielle Steel, Delacorte (1)
6. Loathe to Love You, Ali Hazelwood, Berkley (1)
7. A World of Curiosities, Louise Penny, Minotaur (5)
8. Ugly Love, Colleen Hoover, Atria (32)
9. Reminders of Him, Colleen Hoover, Montlake (26)
10. Our Missing Hearts, Celeste Ng, Viking (5)
ORIGINAL NON-FICTION
1. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, Matthew Perry, Flatiron (9)
2. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster (20)
3. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan B. Peterson, Random House Canada (129)
4. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown, Random House (46)
5. Guinness World Records 2023, Guinness World Records (18)
6. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed (93)
7. Ducks, Kate Beaton, Drawn & Quarterly (5)
8. True Reconciliation, Jody Wilson-Raybould, McClelland & Stewart (7)
9. Surrender, Bono, Doubleday Canada (9)
10. Beyond the Wand, Tom Felton, Grand Central (4)
CANADIAN FICTION
1. A World of Curiosities, Louise Penny, Minotaur
2. Healing Through Words, Rupi Kaur, Simon & Schuster
3. The Sleeping Car Porter, Suzette Mayr, Coach House
4. Things We Do in the Dark, Jennifer Hillier, Minotaur
5. Five Little Indians, Michelle Good, Harper Perennial
6. Looking for Jane, Heather Marshall, Simon & Schuster
7. Home Body, Rupi Kaur, Simon & Schuster
8. Every Summer After, Carley Fortune, Viking
9. The Maid, Nita Prose, Viking
10. Fayne, Ann-Marie MacDonald, Knopf Canada
CANADIAN NON-FICTION
1. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, Matthew Perry, Flatiron
2. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan B. Peterson, Random House Canada
3. Ducks, Kate Beaton, Drawn & Quarterly
4. True Reconciliation, Jody Wilson-Raybould, McClelland & Stewart
5. 21 Things You May Not Know about the Indian Act, Bob Joseph, Indigenous Relations
6. Finding the Mother Tree, Suzanne Simard, Penguin Canada
7. No Bootstraps When You’re Barefoot, Wes Hall, Random House Canada
8. A Little Bit Broken, Roz Weston, Doubleday Canada
9. From the Ashes, Jesse Thistle, Simon & Schuster
10. Playing the Long Game, Christine Sinclair, Random House Canada
CHILDREN AND YOUNG ADULT
1. The Stolen Heir, Holly Black, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
2. Cat Kid Comic Club: Collaborations (Cat Kid Comic Club #4), Dav Pilkey, Scholastic
3. Mary Anne’s Bad Luck Mystery (The Baby Sitter Club #13), Ann M Martin, Cynthia Yuan Cheng, Graphix
4. Moon Rising, Tui T. Sutherland, Graphix
5. Diper Överlöde (Diary of a Wimpy Kid #17), Jeff Kinney, Amulet
6. Ghost Boys, Jewell Parker Rhodes, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
7. Gracefully Grayson, Ami Polonsky, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
8. When You Trap a Tiger, Tae Keller, Random House Books for Young Readers
9. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, Holly Jackson, Random House Children’s
10. Karen’s Birthday, Ann M. Martin, Katy Farina, Graphix
SELF-IMPROVEMENT
1. The Light We Carry, Michelle Obama, Crown
2. 101 Essays That Will Change the Way You Think, Brianna Wiest, Thought Catalog
3. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck, Mark Manson, Harper
4. The 48 Laws of Power, Robert Greene, Joost Elffers, Penguin
5. How to Meet Your Self, Nicole LePera, Harper Wave
6. The Mountain is You, Brianna Wiest, Thought Catalog
7. How to Win Friends and Influence People, Dale Carnegie, Pocket
8. How to Be Love(d), Humble the Poet, Hay House
9. Our Book of Awesome, Neil Pasricha, Simon & Schuster
10. How to Calm Your Mind, Chris Bailey, Random House Canada
* Number of weeks on list
