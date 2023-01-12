Round-up: Four best new books for historical fiction lovers

Irish poet Groarke’s debut novel is about her maternal great-grandmother. She digs through archival material to ground Ellen O’Hara’s life in known fact and then re-imagines the interior emotional landscape she might have inhabited as an Irish-born immigrant who made her way as a domestic servant in late 19th century America.

Ellen’s authentic voice is created by folk sonnets threaded throughout the narrative. Back in Ireland as a young woman she had “as much notion of climbing on a ship/to sail off to New York City as I did of dancing with a pig.” Yet, she did just that in 1882 and worked to send money home to pay her family’s rent, noting that, like others in service, she sacrificed more than wages. Into the envelopes went “our girlhood. Lightheartedness. Our young days.”

Groarke not only exquisitely explores the nature of belonging in one family but also how Irish immigrant women transformed history both at home and abroad.

An Italian Girl in Brooklyn

By Santa Montefiore

Simon and Schuster Canada, 384 pages, $24.99

With her trademark warmth and emotional generosity, Montefiore returns with a dual narrative linked through its protagonist Evelina, transporting us from her current life in early 1980s Lower Manhattan to her adolescence in 1934 northern Italy where she’s raised with her siblings in a crumbling villa.

When her sister Benedetta marries in order to please their father, Evelina resolves that she will choose love. And, she does, with the local dressmaker’s son, Ezra Zanotti, a young Jewish man with whom she shares halcyon days. However, with the rise of fascism, gutting personal loss, and the dark cloud of war, Evelina travels to America to begin life anew.

An irresistible page-turner, rife with humanity.

The Call of the Wrens

By Jenni Walsh

HarperMuse, 368 pages, $21.99

In 1917 Birmingham, 18-year-old Marion Hoxton ages out of an orphanage and joins the Women’s Royal Navy Service — the Wrens. There, she finds purpose as a motorcycle courier delivering trained pigeons to the front and a sense of community with other young women hoping to make a difference during the Great War.

Two decades later, Marion is strong-armed out of her solitary life by her former fellow Wren Sara Brown to rejoin the service as a trainer while World War Two storms England and a new generation steps up. Twenty-year-old socialite Evelyn Fairchild — who spent her childhood sidelined by surgeries — is determined to prove she is just as capable as the next enlisted woman. As strangers connected by a shared secret, Marion and Evelyn bond.

Impeccably researched, full of life’s wisdom, and a tribute to intrepid women who risked their lives in the face of war.

Janet Somerville is the author of “Yours, for Probably Always: Martha Gellhorn’s Letters of Love & War 1930-1949,” out in paperback from Firefly Books, and available from Penguin Random House Audio read by Ellen Barkin.