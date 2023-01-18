What’s good on the menu this week? From barley and bean soup to tasty stir-fried beef to pasta carbonara, here are five meals made with simple, easy-to-cook ingredients.

Monday: Barley and Bean Soup

The need for comfort gets kicked up a notch in winter, and that’s why a bowl of steaming, hearty soup is always a popular choice. This nutrient-packed vegetarian recipe is made with lentils, barley, chickpeas and beans. The addition of herbs and spinach gives it a welcome touch of greens.

Tuesday: Tandoori Salmon

Coated the day before with an easy marinade made with yogurt and tandoori spices, these salmon fillets are big in flavour. The next day, enjoy a tasty fish that cooks quickly and can be served with simple rice and vegetables.

Wednesday: Broccoli Carbonara

This pasta dish with pancetta and small bunches of broccoli is perfect for those days that fly by at lightning speed. The recipe requires few ingredients and is ready to serve in just a half-hour.

Thursday: Stir-Fried Beef with Lemongrass

Prepared with a minced beef steak, this succulent sauté relies on lemongrass aromatics to delight your taste buds. The ease and speed of this recipe is sure to make dinnertime easier for a meal you’ll surely repeat!

Friday: Sheet-Pan Shrimp Fried Rice