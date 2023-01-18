The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending Jan. 18, 2023

Trending
No prize for guessing the No. 1 book sold in Canada over the past week: “Spare,” Prince Harry’s Buck House tell-all, flew of bookstore shelves this week — even though the juiciest nuggets have been sucked dry by media everywhere. Is there more to be said on the subject? No.
Moving along, in “Where to from Here: A Path to Canadian Prosperity,” Bill Morneau offers a blunt look at his five years as finance minister in the Trudeau government and offers his analysis of our economic future. It debuts at No. 7 on the Canadian Non-Fiction list. His co-writer is John Lawrence Reynolds, a prolific author mostly associated with mystery novels. Among his nonfiction titles is 2006’s “Shadow People: Inside History’s Most Notorious Secret Societies,” which makes him a cool choice for a book about fraught relationships behind closed doors on Parliament Hill.
Finally, there are three newcomers to the Canadian fiction list.
First, “Bad Cree,” a first novel by Jessica Johns. It’s about a Cree millennial whose vivid dreams relating to her dead sister draw her from her life in Vancouver back to her Alberta hometown. There, she and her women relatives come together in a tale of mystery and intergenerational trauma. It debuts at No. 3.
Second, “Exes and O’s,” a new romance from Amy Lea about a young social-media influencer with “stage-five clinger” tendencies. It debuts at No. 8.
Third, “The General of Tiananmen Square,” the 15th title in author Ian Hamilton’s Ava Lea mystery series. It joins the list at No. 10.
— Sarah Murdoch
The bestseller lists are compiled by Toronto Star Newspapers Limited from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
ORIGINAL FICTION
1. It Starts with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria (12)*
2. The House in the Pines, Ana Reyes, Dutton (2)
3. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria (71)
4. Verity, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central (54)
5. A World of Curiosities, Louise Penny, Minotaur (6)
6. The House of Wolves, James Patterson, Mike Lupica, Little Brown (1)
7. Book Lovers, Emily Henry, Berkley (13)
8. Without a Trace, Danielle Steel, Delacorte (2)
9. Ugly Love, Colleen Hoover, Atria (33)
10. The Sleeping Car Porter, Suzette Mayr, Coach House (5)
ORIGINAL NON-FICTION
1. Spare, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, Random House Canada (1)
2. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, Matthew Perry, Flatiron (10)
3. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan B. Peterson, Random House Canada (130)
4. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster (21)
5. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed (94)
6. Guinness World Records 2023, Guinness World Records (19)
7. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown, Random House (47)
8. Ducks, Kate Beaton, Drawn & Quarterly (6)
9. 21 Things You May Not Know about the Indian Act, Bob Joseph, Indigenous Relations (26)
10. True Reconciliation, Jody Wilson-Raybould, McClelland & Stewart (8)
CANADIAN FICTION
1. A World of Curiosities, Louise Penny, Minotaur
2. The Sleeping Car Porter, Suzette Mayr, Coach House
3. Bad Cree, Jessica Johns, HarperCollins
4. Healing Through Words, Rupi Kaur, Simon & Schuster
5. Five Little Indians, Michelle Good, Harper Perennial
6. Looking for Jane, Heather Marshall, Simon & Schuster
7. Things We Do in the Dark, Jennifer Hillier, Minotaur
8. Exes and O’s, Amy Lea, Berkley
9. Home Body, Rupi Kaur, Simon & Schuster
10. The General of Tiananmen Square, Ian Hamilton, Spiderline
CANADIAN NON-FICTION
1. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, Matthew Perry, Flatiron
2. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan B. Peterson, Random House Canada
3. Ducks, Kate Beaton, Drawn & Quarterly
4. 21 Things You May Not Know about the Indian Act, Bob Joseph, Indigenous Relations
5. True Reconciliation, Jody Wilson-Raybould, McClelland & Stewart
6. No Bootstraps When You’re Barefoot, Wes Hall, Random House Canada
7. Where to from Here, Bill Morneau, John Lawrence Reynolds, ECW
8. From the Ashes, Jesse Thistle, Simon & Schuster
9. The Menopause Manifesto, Jen Gunter, Random House Canada
10. A Little Bit Broken, Roz Weston, Doubleday Canada
CHILDREN AND YOUNG ADULT
1. Cat Kid Comic Club: Collaborations (Cat Kid Comic Club #4), Dav Pilkey, Scholastic
2. The Stolen Heir, Holly Black, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
3. Grumpy Pants, Claire Messer, Albert Whitman
4. Mary Anne’s Bad Luck Mystery (The Baby Sitter Club #13), Ann M Martin, Cynthia Yuan Cheng, Graphix
5. Diper Överlöde (Diary of a Wimpy Kid #17), Jeff Kinney, Amulet
6. Moon Rising, Tui T. Sutherland, Graphix
7. Karen’s Birthday (Baby Sitters Little Sister #6), Ann M. Martin, Katy Farina, Graphix
8. Little Blue Truck’s Valentine, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry, Clarion
9. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, Holly Jackson, Random House Children’s
10. Where Do Diggers Say I Love You?, Brianna Caplan Sayres, Christian Slade, Random House
HEALTH & FITNESS
1. The Myth of Normal, Gabor Maté, Daniel Maté, Knopf Canada
2. The Body Keeps Score, Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin
3. Never Finished, David Goggins, Lioncrest
4. When the Body Says No, Gabor Maté, Vintage
5. Fast Like a Girl, Mindy Pelz, Hay House
6. Come as You Are (revised and updated), Emily Nagoski, Simon & Schuster
7. What Happened to You?, Oprah Winfrey, Bruce Perry, Flatiron
8. In the Realm of Hungry Ghosts, Gabor Maté, Vintage Canada
9. Why Has Nobody Told Me This Before?, Julie Smith, HarperOne
10. Medical Medium Brain Saver Protocols, Cleanses and Recipes, Anthony William, Hay House
* Number of weeks on list
