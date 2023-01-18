The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending Jan. 18, 2023

Trending

No prize for guessing the No. 1 book sold in Canada over the past week: “Spare,” Prince Harry’s Buck House tell-all, flew of bookstore shelves this week — even though the juiciest nuggets have been sucked dry by media everywhere. Is there more to be said on the subject? No.

Moving along, in “Where to from Here: A Path to Canadian Prosperity,” Bill Morneau offers a blunt look at his five years as finance minister in the Trudeau government and offers his analysis of our economic future. It debuts at No. 7 on the Canadian Non-Fiction list. His co-writer is John Lawrence Reynolds, a prolific author mostly associated with mystery novels. Among his nonfiction titles is 2006’s “Shadow People: Inside History’s Most Notorious Secret Societies,” which makes him a cool choice for a book about fraught relationships behind closed doors on Parliament Hill.

Finally, there are three newcomers to the Canadian fiction list.

First, “Bad Cree,” a first novel by Jessica Johns. It’s about a Cree millennial whose vivid dreams relating to her dead sister draw her from her life in Vancouver back to her Alberta hometown. There, she and her women relatives come together in a tale of mystery and intergenerational trauma. It debuts at No. 3.

Second, “Exes and O’s,” a new romance from Amy Lea about a young social-media influencer with “stage-five clinger” tendencies. It debuts at No. 8.

Third, “The General of Tiananmen Square,” the 15th title in author Ian Hamilton’s Ava Lea mystery series. It joins the list at No. 10.

— Sarah Murdoch

The bestseller lists are compiled by Toronto Star Newspapers Limited from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

ORIGINAL FICTION