Round-up: 4 new books of Canadian poetry to start 2023

Mansfield Press, 112 pages, $18

In her remarkable second collection, Candace de Taeye plunges the reader into the life of a paramedic, and it’s a challenging, revelatory ride, based on her experience working in the GTA for 15 years. Many of the poems are a barrage of clinical terminology, quotes about protocol and in-the-moment narrative, which convey how complex and overwhelming the job can be. De Taeye’s phrasing is occasionally lyrical (“always remember that resuscitation is one part lullaby”) but it’s her crisp, documentary approach that really hits home, as in her description of treating a cardiac arrest: “sweat, produce strange tools … break a rib, open the throat, grunt, inflate the/chest, induce contractions with a walloping biphasic jolt.” Elsewhere, de Taeye makes evident that the job’s psychological and emotional toll also weighs on her life as a wife and mother, in a poem where grim recitals —“Gunshot/wounds, hangings, jumpers” — mesh with “seclusion, isolation and loneliness” and “struggle and tenderness happens.”

Learned

By Carellin Brooks

Book*hugPress, 120 pages, $20

The Vancouver writer Carellin Brooks traces her bumpy path to coming of age, intellectually and sexually, in this provocative, sharply observed and often funny debut collection. Set mostly in the 1990s, the poems unfurl in a rush of impressions, thoughts and snatches of conversation that gives them a vibrant immediacy and conveys both nervousness and excitement. Brooks describes living in two worlds simultaneously: the cerebral realm of Oxford, with its rarefied air of academic privilege, and the demi-monde of pubs where she explores queer desire and sadomasochism (“Could I, is that what I want?” she writes in one poem). On the academic front, Brooks was a Rhodes Scholar, but found the unspoken conventions of this elite bastion of Britishness baffling. Her juxtapositions are slyly humorous: she moves from a deflating encounter with her “moral tutor” to “Dungeon 101,” which offers very different lessons. Ultimately, Brooks gleans enlightenment from both settings, and reckons with her past.

Barbara Carey is a Toronto-based poetry writer and a freelance contributor for the Star.