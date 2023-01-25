Two easy vegetarian dishes and ultra-tender pork chops in the slow cooker: Here’s what’s cooking this week

On the menu this week we bring some variety to the table with two vegetarian options including a white bean chili. There is also room for some meat dishes too, with slow cooker pork chops, ginger chicken and beef macaroni. There’s something to please every taste!
Classic macaroni takes us back to our childhood and this recipe is perfect for using up the vegetables you have on hand in the fridge. It’s a comfort classic that will please the whole family at dinnertime, not to mention the leftovers (if there are any!) for lunches the next day.
For a satisfying dinner, make this veggie version of beef chili that brings together white beans, potatoes and cauliflower. A creamy cheese topping, along with crushed corn chips adds comfort and texture to this easy-to-make vegetarian dish.
Wednesday: Slow Cooker Pork Chops with Mustard Sauce
We always like a good braised dish that can warm us up in the middle of the week, hence this one for chops that are cooked for several hours in a slow cooker to get ultra-tender. Divide the meat and sauce on each plate and accompany everything with a green salad or a green vegetable of your choice.
Want an uncomplicated vegetarian dinner? Let us introduce you to tempeh! In this recipe, it’s served grilled in a salad with grated carrots, sprouted beans and cilantro for a plate that’s full of freshness.
End the week in style with this ginger chicken recipe packed with flavour. We serve the breast strips coated in a spicy sauce and with a side of instant rice — which saves even more time!
Ricardo Larrivée is a Montreal-based chef, author, TV personality, entrepreneur, and freelance contributor to the Toronto Star. His weekly meal plan can sometimes include popular recipes previously published in the Star. Follow RICARDO Cuisine on Facebook or find more recipes on ricardocuisine.com
