Two easy vegetarian dishes and ultra-tender pork chops in the slow cooker: Here’s what’s cooking this week

On the menu this week we bring some variety to the table with two vegetarian options including a white bean chili. There is also room for some meat dishes too, with slow cooker pork chops, ginger chicken and beef macaroni. There’s something to please every taste!

Monday: Beef macaroni

Classic macaroni takes us back to our childhood and this recipe is perfect for using up the vegetables you have on hand in the fridge. It’s a comfort classic that will please the whole family at dinnertime, not to mention the leftovers (if there are any!) for lunches the next day.

Tuesday: White Chili

For a satisfying dinner, make this veggie version of beef chili that brings together white beans, potatoes and cauliflower. A creamy cheese topping, along with crushed corn chips adds comfort and texture to this easy-to-make vegetarian dish.

Wednesday: Slow Cooker Pork Chops with Mustard Sauce

We always like a good braised dish that can warm us up in the middle of the week, hence this one for chops that are cooked for several hours in a slow cooker to get ultra-tender. Divide the meat and sauce on each plate and accompany everything with a green salad or a green vegetable of your choice.

Thursday: Grilled Tempeh with Coconut Milk Carrot Salad

Want an uncomplicated vegetarian dinner? Let us introduce you to tempeh! In this recipe, it’s served grilled in a salad with grated carrots, sprouted beans and cilantro for a plate that’s full of freshness.

Friday: Ginger Chicken