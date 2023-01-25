The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending Jan. 25, 2023

Trending

Lots of new fiction debuts on the list this week, including “Hour Game” (No. 5), a new thriller from the reliable David Baldacci; “How to Sell a Haunted House” (No. 6), by Grady Hendrix, on the basis of enthusiastic early reviews; “The Night Travelers” (No. 7), by Armando Lucas Correa, who has an ardent following for his WWII novels, notably “The German Girl”; and “Just the Nicest Couple” (No. 10), by Mary Kubica, a purveyor of twisty domestic thrillers.

And the award for engaging titles this week goes to Jen Sookfong Lee for her memoir “Superfan: How Pop Culture Broke My Heart” (No. 10 on the Canadian Non-Fiction list), one of the Star’s most anticipated books of the winter and spring (here is the review).

Finally, the prize for biggest leap forward goes to “Where to From Here,” by former finance minister Bill Morneau (written with John Lawrence Reynolds). It debuted last week a No. 7 on the Canadian Non-Fiction list. This week it’s No. 1 on the Canadian list and No. 2 on the Original list. (Am I the only one who is bothered that there isn’t a question mark at the end of that title, which isn’t at all rhetorical?)