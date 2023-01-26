7 new books for young readers that build bridges to diverse lives

A New Year is a great time to learn more about ourselves and those who live in our communities. Learning about each other creates opportunities to build bridges of unity and understanding. Books help us learn about new perspectives, different lived experiences and ideas. I hope these book recommendations can help us all become more connected.

-Rabia Khokhar

Lovely Day, by Bill Withers (based on the lyrics by Bill Withers), illus. Olivia Duchess, Scholastic, 40 pages, $25.99

An energetic and uplifting book that shows a brother and sister who are always there for each other regardless of the type of day they are having. The gorgeous illustrations show the impact of support and presence of one’s loved ones and how that can make any day a lovely day.

A Good Deed Can Grow, by Jennifer Chambliss Bertman, illus. Holly Hatam, Little, Brown, 32 pages, $23.99

An important book that explores the impact of small and big actions on creating inclusive, loving and welcoming communities. The lovely illustrations centre joy and show the individual actions we can take to become more aware of our choices. The book offers a timeless message, “what good will you grow today?”

How We Say I Love You, by Nicole Chen, illus. Lenny Wen, Random House Children, 32 pages, $24.99

An incredibly heartwarming book that shows love in action between an intergenerational family. The book intricately expands the ideas around how families communicate their love for one another. The main character reflects on how love is all around her; her mom cooks her food and her grandpa walks her to school.

Benny the Bananasaurus Rex, by Sarabeth Holden, illus. Emma Pederson, 28 pages, Inhabit Media $18.95

An engaging and endearing story about a boy who loves bananas and dinosaurs so much that one day using his imagination he turns into a bananasaurus! Through the story, we see Benny’s supportive family, their love and respect for his creativity and the powerful role language plays in connecting people.