7 new books for young readers that build bridges to diverse lives

A New Year is a great time to learn more about ourselves and those who live in our communities. Learning about each other creates opportunities to build bridges of unity and understanding. Books help us learn about new perspectives, different lived experiences and ideas. I hope these book recommendations can help us all become more connected.
-Rabia Khokhar
Lovely Day, by Bill Withers (based on the lyrics by Bill Withers), illus. Olivia Duchess, Scholastic, 40 pages, $25.99
An energetic and uplifting book that shows a brother and sister who are always there for each other regardless of the type of day they are having. The gorgeous illustrations show the impact of support and presence of one’s loved ones and how that can make any day a lovely day.
A Good Deed Can Grow, by Jennifer Chambliss Bertman, illus. Holly Hatam, Little, Brown, 32 pages, $23.99
An important book that explores the impact of small and big actions on creating inclusive, loving and welcoming communities. The lovely illustrations centre joy and show the individual actions we can take to become more aware of our choices. The book offers a timeless message, “what good will you grow today?”
How We Say I Love You, by Nicole Chen, illus. Lenny Wen, Random House Children, 32 pages, $24.99
An incredibly heartwarming book that shows love in action between an intergenerational family. The book intricately expands the ideas around how families communicate their love for one another. The main character reflects on how love is all around her; her mom cooks her food and her grandpa walks her to school.
Benny the Bananasaurus Rex, by Sarabeth Holden, illus. Emma Pederson, 28 pages, Inhabit Media $18.95
An engaging and endearing story about a boy who loves bananas and dinosaurs so much that one day using his imagination he turns into a bananasaurus! Through the story, we see Benny’s supportive family, their love and respect for his creativity and the powerful role language plays in connecting people.
Dear Black Child, by Rahma Rodaah, illus. Lydia Mba Blazquez, HarperCollins, 32 pages, $23.99
A powerful book written like a love letter from an adult to a child. It celebrates the diversity of being Black. The child in the story is reminded to take up space, grow, explore and be proud of their identities. The vibrant illustrations are engaging and bring the words to life.
Freestyle, by Gale Galligan, 272 pages, Scholastic, $16.99
A fun graphic novel that deals with many relevant topics like friendship, family, community, meeting expectations and self- growth. Cory’s parents hire Sunna, a tutor to help him improve his grades.Though Cory is initially unhappy about this arrangement, they both realize they have a lot to learn from each other.
The Anti-Racist Kid: A Book About Identity, Justice and Activism, by Tiffany Jewell, illus. Nicole Miles, HarperCollins, 128 pages, $18.50
An important illustrated chapter book focused on helping young readers understand anti-racism. In age appropriate and accessible ways, the book helps readers understand how identity, justice and activism are all essential cornerstones for anti-racism work. Readers will feel prepared and inspired to consider individual and collective actions for creating an equitable world.
Rabia Khokhar is an elementary teacher and a doctoral student in Toronto.
