A quick fish dish and a rib-eye steak: Here’s what’s cooking this week

What’s good on the menu this week? Start and end the week with simple yet delicious vegetarian options and, in between, a quick fish dish, creamy pasta and a rib-eye steak with red wine sauce.
Monday: Zucchini, Pea and Feta Omelette
This delightful vegetarian recipe made with half a dozen eggs is ready to hit the table in less than 30 minutes flat. It’s a great quick meatless option to make on a busy weeknight.
Did you make a resolution to serve more fish at the dinner table? Then try out this super easy tilapia recipe served with a tangy grapefruit and cilantro dressing. And who knows, it might even become one of your faves!
Wednesday: Penne with Mushrooms and Pancetta (Penne Alla Gigi)
Diced pancetta, mushrooms, tomatoes, cream and Parmesan — although these ingredients are simple, the results pack a lot of punch. Ready in just 30 minutes, this pasta coated in a creamy sauce will delight everyone around the table.
This succulent steak, which is served with a red-wine sauce flavoured with star anise, will definitely get everyone’s mouths watering. And the good news is that this recipe is also easy on the wallet, not to mention quick to make.
A good dose of comfort welcomes the weekend thanks to this hearty curry-style soup recipe made with legumes. This spicy dish is based on red lentils, served with sweet potatoes, creamy yogurt and fresh herbs.
Ricardo Larrivée is a Montreal-based chef, author, TV personality, entrepreneur and freelance contributor to the Toronto Star. His weekly meal plan can sometimes include popular recipes previously published in the Star. Follow RICARDO Cuisine on Facebook or find more recipes on ricardocuisine.com
