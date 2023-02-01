The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending Feb. 1

Trending

Two intriguing newcomers to the bestseller lists: First, the audaciously titled “Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone” joins the Original Fiction list No. 6 and the Mystery list at No. 5. The author, Benjamin Stevenson, is an Australian standup comedian and the author of two previous novels. Reviews suggest that beneath the humour (there are comparisons with “Knives Out”) and its meta frame (the central character writes books about writing books about crime fiction) there’s a satisfying whodunnit. I’m in.

The other debut on the lists worth a mention is “Courtiers: Intrigue, Ambition, and the Power Players Behind the House of Windsor,” at No. 5. This examination of the royal entourage is a useful companion volume to Prince Harry’s “Spare,” which itself looks like it may have a long reign at No. 1 on the Original Non-Fiction list. Valentine Low, the author of “Courtiers,” has been watching the workings of the Palace for more than a quarter century.

— Sarah Murdoch

The bestseller lists are compiled by Toronto Star Newspapers Limited from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

ORIGINAL FICTION

1. It Starts with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria (14)*

2. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria (73)

3. The House in the Pines, Ana Reyes, Dutton (4)

4. Verity, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central (56)