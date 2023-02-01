The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending Feb. 1

Trending
Two intriguing newcomers to the bestseller lists: First, the audaciously titled “Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone” joins the Original Fiction list No. 6 and the Mystery list at No. 5. The author, Benjamin Stevenson, is an Australian standup comedian and the author of two previous novels. Reviews suggest that beneath the humour (there are comparisons with “Knives Out”) and its meta frame (the central character writes books about writing books about crime fiction) there’s a satisfying whodunnit. I’m in.
The other debut on the lists worth a mention is “Courtiers: Intrigue, Ambition, and the Power Players Behind the House of Windsor,” at No. 5. This examination of the royal entourage is a useful companion volume to Prince Harry’s “Spare,” which itself looks like it may have a long reign at No. 1 on the Original Non-Fiction list. Valentine Low, the author of “Courtiers,” has been watching the workings of the Palace for more than a quarter century.
— Sarah Murdoch
The bestseller lists are compiled by Toronto Star Newspapers Limited from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
ORIGINAL FICTION
1. It Starts with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria (14)*
2. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria (73)
3. The House in the Pines, Ana Reyes, Dutton (4)
4. Verity, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central (56)
5. Ugly Love, Colleen Hoover, Atria (35)
6. Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone, Benjamin Stevenson, Mariner (1)
7. The Night Travelers, Armando Lucas Correa, Atria (2)
8. The Sleeping Car Porter, Suzette Mayr, Coach House (6)
9. Just the Nicest Couple, Mary Kubica, Park Row (2)
10. Reminders of Him, Colleen Hoover, Montlake (27)
ORIGINAL NON-FICTION
1. Spare, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, Random House Canada (3)
2. Ducks, Kate Beaton, Drawn & Quarterly (8)
3. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan B. Peterson, Random House Canada (132)
4. Where to from Here, Bill Morneau, John Lawrence Reynolds, ECW (2)
5. Courtiers, Valentine Low, St. Martin’s (1)
6. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, Matthew Perry, Flatiron (12)
7. True Reconciliation, Jody Wilson-Raybould, McClelland & Stewart (9)
8. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed (96)
9. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster (23)
10. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown, Random House (49)
CANADIAN FICTION
1. The Sleeping Car Porter, Suzette Mayr, Coach House
2. Really Good, Actually, Monica Heisey, HarperCollins
3. A World of Curiosities, Louise Penny, Minotaur
4. Women Talking, Miriam Toews, Vintage Canada
5. Last Winter, Carrie Mac, Random House
6. Healing Through Words, Rupi Kaur, Simon & Schuster
7. Five Little Indians, Michelle Good, Harper Perennial
8. Bad Cree, Jessica Johns, HarperCollins
9. In Her Highlander’s Bed, Lynsay Sands, Avon
10. The School of Mirrors, Eva Stachniak, Anchor
CANADIAN NON-FICTION
1. Ducks, Kate Beaton, Drawn & Quarterly
2. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan B. Peterson, Random House Canada
3. Where to from Here, Bill Morneau, John Lawrence Reynolds, ECW
4. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, Matthew Perry, Flatiron
5. True Reconciliation, Jody Wilson-Raybould, McClelland & Stewart
6. 21 Things You May Not Know about the Indian Act, Bob Joseph, Indigenous Relations
7. No Bootstraps When You’re Barefoot, Wes Hall, Random House Canada
8. From the Ashes, Jesse Thistle, Simon & Schuster
9. Embers, Richard Wagamese, Douglas and McIntyre
10. Beyond Order, Jordan B. Peterson, Random House Canada
CHILDREN AND YOUNG ADULT
1. Cat Kid Comic Club: Collaborations (Cat Kid Comic Club #4), Dav Pilkey, Scholastic
2. Little Blue Truck’s Valentine, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry, Clarion
3. Moon Rising, Tui T. Sutherland, Graphix
4. Diper Överlöde (Diary of a Wimpy Kid #17), Jeff Kinney, Amulet
5. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, Holly Jackson, Random House Children’s
6. Mary Anne’s Bad Luck Mystery (The Baby Sitter Club #13), Ann M Martin, Cynthia Yuan Cheng, Graphix
7. Karen’s Birthday (Baby Sitters Little Sister #6), Ann M. Martin, Katy Farina, Graphix
8. Construction Site: You’re Just Right, A.G. Ford, Sherri Duskey Rinker, Chronicle
9. Girl in Pieces, Kathleen Glasgow, Ember
10. The Stolen Heir, Holly Black, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
MYSTERY
1. The House in the Pines, Ana Reyes, Dutton
2. Tripwire, Lee Child, Berkley
3. Verity, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central
4. City of the Dead, Jonathan Kellerman, Ballantine
5. Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone, Benjamin Stevenson, Mariner
6. Just the Nicest Couple, Mary Kubica, Park Row
7. Desperation in Death, J.D. Robb, Saint Martin’s
8. Hour Game, David Baldacci, Grand Central
9. 21st Birthday, James Patterson, Maxine Paetro, Grand Central
10. The Appeal, John Grisham, Dell
* Number of weeks on list
