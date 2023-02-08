What to cook this week Feb. 13th — 17th

1 cup (250 mL) (140 g) butternut squash, peeled, seeds removed and diced

3 tbsp (45 ml) olive oil

6 green onions, thinly sliced

1 garlic clove, finely chopped

1 can (19 oz/540 ml) chickpeas, rinsed and drained

1 can (19 oz/540 ml white beans, rinsed and drained

2 ½ cups (340 g) cherry tomatoes, halved

¼ cup (10 g) dill, finely chopped, plus more for serving

1 lemon, zest finely grated and juiced

1 lb (450 g) firm tofu, patted dry and cut into 4 large slices

½ cup (60 g) feta cheese, crumbled

¼ cup (40 g) sunflower seeds, roasted

Lemon wedges, for serving

Preparation

1) In a spice grinder or using a mortar and pestle, finely grind the mustard seeds, coriander seeds and cumin seeds. Set aside.

2) In a large non-stick skillet over medium-high heat, cook the butternut squash in 2 tbsp (30 ml) of the oil for 5 minutes or until it starts to brown.

3) Add 2 tsp of the spice mixture, the green onions and garlic. Cook for 2 minutes while stirring. Add the chickpeas, white beans and tomatoes. Mix to combine and cook for 2 minutes.

4) Remove from the heat. Add the dill, lemon zest and half the lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper. Transfer to a serving dish and let cool.

5) Drizzle the remain lemon juice over both sides of the tofu, then cover with the remaining spice mixture. Season with salt and pepper.

6) In the same skillet over medium heat, cook the tofu slices in the remaining oil for 3 to 5 minutes each side or until they are nicely golden.

7) Place the tofu on top of the warm salad. Top with crumbled feta, sunflower seeds, a few fronds of dill and lemon wedges.

Tuesday: Roast Chicken with Caramelized Onion

Roasting a chicken means warming the kitchen and creating those delicious cooking aromas that whet the appetite. It’s a welcoming weeknight comfort food dish that needs to be planned out, though with a cooking time of 1 hour and 30 minutes, it gives you the opportunity to supervise the children’s homework and choose which chicken wing flavour you’ll serve during the upcoming weekend’s Super Bowl.

Preparation 15 min

Cooking 1 h 35 min

Servings 1

Makes 4 (plus enough leftovers for a second meal)

Ingredients

6 onions, thinly sliced

3 tbsp (45 ml) olive oil

1 chicken, about 4 lb (1.8 kg)

1 lemon, halved

1 lb (450 g) baby potatoes

¾ lb (340 g) green or yellow beans, trimmed

¾ cup (180 ml) chicken broth

Preparation

1) With the rack in the middle position, preheat the oven to 400°F (200°C).

2) In a roasting dish, combine the onions with 2 tbsp (30 ml) of the oil. Season with salt and pepper.

3) Place the chicken on a work surface. Generously season the skin with salt and pepper. Rub the skin and inside the cavity of the chicken with the cut-sides of the lemon for 1 minute. Place the chicken, breast-side up, over the onions in the roasting dish. Drizzle with the remaining oil.

4) Bake for 1 hour 30 minutes or until a thermometer inserted in the thigh without touching bone reads 180°F (82°C). Stir the onions halfway through cooking.

5) Meanwhile, place the baby potatoes in a large pot. Cover with cold water and season with salt. Bring to a boil. Simmer for 10 minutes. Add the beans and cook for another 5 minutes or until the vegetables are tender. Drain and let cool. Cut the potatoes in half.

6) Remove the chicken from the roasting pan and place on a baking sheet. Add the chicken broth and potatoes to the roasting pan. Mix well. Top with the beans. Bake for 5 minutes or until the vegetables are warmed through.

7) Remove the whole legs and breasts from the chicken. Keep the bones to make homemade broth, if desired. Serve the chicken with the potatoes, onions and beans.

Note: If you have a large enough roasting pan, why not cook two chickens at the same time? Serve one and keep the second for another weeknight meal. A great time-saving tip!

Wednesday: Hearty Tortellini and Squash Soup

Shortcuts in the kitchen are essential on weeknights and we do exactly that here with this recipe, favouring commercial stuffed pasta as the basic ingredient of this soup. In addition to squash (started in Monday's recipe!), spinach and sage enhance the delicious broth that is presented in a steaming bowl.

Preparation 20 min

Cooking 20 min

Servings 4

Ingredients

Soup

1 onion, finely chopped

3 cups (420 g) butternut squash, peeled, seeded and diced (about ½ medium squash)

2 tbsp (30 ml) olive oil

6 cups (1.5 litres) low-sodium chicken or vegetable broth

1 package (350 g) store-bought cheese tortellini

2 tbsp sage leaves, finely chopped

3 cups (75 g) baby spinach, chopped

Croutons

3 tbsp (45 ml) olive oil

2 tbsp fresh Parmesan cheese, finely grated

1 garlic clove, finely grated

2 cups (100 g) baguette, cubed

Preparation

1) With the rack in the middle position, preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C).

Soup

2) In a pot over medium-high heat, soften the onion and squash in the oil for 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Pour in the broth. Bring to a boil. Simmer for 3 minutes or until the squash is al dente.

3) Add the tortellini and sage to the pot. Cook for another 3 minutes or until the pasta is al dente. Adjust the seasoning. Remove from the heat and add the spinach.

Croutons

4) Meanwhile, in a bowl, combine the oil, Parmesan and garlic. Season with salt and pepper. Add the bread and mix well.

5) Place the bread on a non-stick or parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Bake for 12 minutes or until the croutons are nicely browned, stirring halfway through.

6) Divide the soup among four bowls. Top with the croutons. Serve immediately.

Thursday: Sausages with Roasted Vegetables and Apples

Who says yes to fewer after-dinner dishes? In this simple recipe, we use a baking sheet to roast vegetables that’s also used for serving. Distribute the sausages and sauce (which cook in the same pan) and place everything in the centre of the table. All that remains is to serve yourself.

Preparation 20 min

Cooking 25 min

Servings 4

Ingredients

1 lb (450 g) Nantes carrots, unpeeled and halved lengthwise

2 cups (280 g) rutabaga, peeled and diced

2 Empire or Cortland apples, unpeeled, cored and cut into large dice

1 red onion, cut into large dice

¼ cup (60 ml) olive oil

¼ cup (60 ml) low-sodium chicken broth

3 tbsp (45 ml) whole-grain mustard

2 tbsp (30 ml) maple syrup

8 Toulouse sausages

2 tbsp dill, finely chopped (optional)

Preparation

1) With the rack in the middle position, preheat the oven to 425°F (220°C).

2) On a non-stick or parchment paper-lined baking sheet, toss the carrots, rutabaga, apples and onion with 3 tbsp (45 ml) of the oil. Season with salt and pepper. Bake for 25 minutes or until the vegetables are tender and golden.

3) Meanwhile, in a bowl, whisk together the broth, mustard and maple syrup. Season with salt and pepper. Set aside.

4) In a large non-stick skillet over medium-high heat, brown the sausages on each side in the remaining oil. Cover and cook over low heat for another 10 minutes or until just cooked through. Set aside on a plate and keep warm. Pour the cooking fat from the skillet into a glass bowl and compost once cooled.

5) In the same skillet, pour in the broth mixture. Bring to a boil and let reduce until thickened, about 4 minutes.

6) Spread the sausages out on the baking sheet of vegetables and drizzle with the sauce. Sprinkle with the dill. Serve with a green salad, if desired.

Friday: Pressure Cooker Mushroom Risotto

The electric pressure cooker allows us to save time thanks to its expedited cooking process, while not sacrificing any flavour. Enjoy every moment of this Friday night dinner by taking the time to savour each bite of this gourmet, comforting risotto.

Preparation 15 min

Cooking 10 min

Servings 4

Ingredients

½ cup (60 g) shallots, chopped

¼ cup (55 g) butter

1 cup (250 mL) (210 g) arborio rice

½ cup (125 ml) white wine

2 cups (500 ml) chicken broth

¾ lb (340 g) mixed mushrooms (such as white, crimini, oyster, portobello), thinly sliced

¼ cup (60 ml) olive oil

¾ cup (55 g) Parmesan cheese, freshly grated, plus more for serving

Preparation

1) Preheat a pressure cooker on the Sauté function for 2 minutes. Add the shallots and brown in the butter for 2 minutes. Add the rice and cook for 1 minute, stirring with a wooden spoon to coat in the butter.

2) Deglaze with the wine and cook, stirring, until the liquid has been almost completely absorbed. Add the broth and mix well.

3) Cover and select the Soup function. Set the machine to cook for 6 minutes.

4) Meanwhile, in a large non-stick skillet over high heat, cook the mushrooms in the oil until golden, about 10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

5) Let the pressure release manually. Once the pressure is released, remove the lid. Add the Parmesan and cooked mushrooms. Stir until creamy. Add more broth as needed. Season with salt and pepper.

6) Serve in shallow bowls and garnish with more Parmesan, if desired.

Ricardo Larrivée is a Montreal-based chef, author, TV personality, entrepreneur, and freelance contributor to the Toronto Star. His weekly meal plan can sometimes include popular recipes previously published in the Star. Follow RICARDO Cuisine on Facebook or find more recipes on ricardocuisine.com