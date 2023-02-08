The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending Feb. 8

Trending

Romances have been selling better than any other fiction category of late — and it’s not just because Valentine’s Day is a week away. The trend is mostly powered by TikTok videos featuring young women swooning over books by Colleen Hoover and other female writers who are catering to this market.

This week is an extreme example of the trend.

Hoover’s latest book, “Heart Bones,” debuts at No. 1. She also occupies the No. 2 and No. 3 spots. “Final Offer,” at No. 4, is a “bad boy” romance by “TikTok sensation” Lauren Asher (the quotes are from publisher Bloom Books). It is the third and final book in Asher’s “Dreamland Billionaires” series). At No. 5 is “Secretly Yours,” a new romance from “TikTok favorite” Tessa Bailey, who “Entertainment Weekly” has called “the Michelangelo of dirty talk.” Hoover nails down the No. 8 and No. 9 spots. The No. 10 spot goes to a new romance, “Icebreaker,” by Hannah Grace (“Sparks fly when a competitive figure skater and hockey team captain are forced to share a rink”).