Former Calgary Flames player Akim Aliu on his new graphic memoir ‘Dreamers,’ his hope to change culture for future generations

Aliu has remained outspoken on several racist incidents faced throughout his hockey career. He recounts his initial excitement after being signed to the Windsor Spitfires, to the emotional letdown after being called the N-word by a former teammate. There was an inquiry after a hazing incident where Aliu and some other teammates were forced to go nude into a bathroom at the back of a team bus. Three weeks after that incident, a former teammate reportedly knocked out seven of Aliu’s teeth during practice. Aliu recounts other incidents, as well, some involving his former Calgary Flames coach Bill Peters.

While Aliu recalled these incidents, he also gives a nod to allies and heroes, including his late teammate and friend Mickey Renaud, who stood up for Aliu against their former coach.

In the memoir, Aliu recounts his mother, Larissa, saying he should have chosen the path of a professional soccer player — a sport she felt he would have fared far better in.

“I think about it all the time; I was way better at soccer than hockey, (and) I was a first-round pick to (the) OHL,” Aliu said between laughter to the Star.

But soccer in Canada 15 to 18 years ago was not as high-profile as it is today, he said, and opportunities to compete in Europe were fewer.

“I can’t guess how I would have done but I think of it all the time. Everything happens for a reason. I am where I am today to pave a way to the future,” Aliu said.

In 2020, Aliu and six other active and former NHL players launched the Hockey Diversity Alliance (HDA) — aimed at creating equitable programs to end systemic racism in hockey — and established his own organization titled the Time to Dream Foundation in the same year. In June 2022, Aliu and the HDA announced a program dedicated to making hockey accessible to children from diverse and under-represented communities — or paving the way as Aliu put it.

“First thing I always say is it’s very difficult to empathize with something you don’t understand or never went through. Empathy is walking hand in hand with someone and what they went through,” Aliu said to the Star.

“I’d love people to educate themselves a little bit more, stand up when you’re seeing things that are unjust. It isn’t just people of colour that will help us get over this hump, we need everybody,” Aliu concluded.

Annette Ejiofor is a freelance writer and the managing editor of Canadaland.