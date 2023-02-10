Don’t trust the media? These six books take us behind the curtain to show how good journalists work

Huh, so that’s what a public editor does!

Jokes aside, Sullivan’s candid, expansive memoir about a life in print instills an appreciation for local newsrooms. Sullivan began her career as a summer intern in the 1980s, soon rising to the highest ranks of her newsroom and leaving to become public editor at the New York Times in 2012.

Sullivan doesn’t dance around the fact that jobs in legacy media are all-consuming. But even when relationships suffer, or newspapers face more and more budget cuts, the work is urgent and it’s uniquely rewarding; more than once she drives home the point that her time as a writer and editor in the newsroom allowed her to take on the mammoth role of public editor at the Times. Sullivan patiently explains what exactly it is that public editors do: liaise between the newspaper and the readers to ensure editorial standards are rigorously upheld. In the final third of the book she homes in on the importance of mentorship in this industry.

Sullivan’s memoir provides valuable insight into the decline of legacy media, citing the rise of “fake news” and the devaluation of truth in North America as cause for concern. But more importantly, she tells readers, subscribers and advertisers around the world that it’s an industry worth fighting for. There will always be stories to be told to a public audience, and it’s urgent they be told accurately, fairly and with style.

“Secret Life,” Kevin Donovan (Goose Lane Editions)

No, the Star didn’t ask me to include this one.

Donovan’s book on breaking the Jian Ghomeshi story offers an amusing look behind the scenes at the Toronto Star, and it has offered me invaluable context for the recent history of my workplace.

Donovan takes the time to break down journalistic lingo (and even pokes fun at some of the Star’s more antiquated publishing software, letting readers in on the trade secrets of the sometimes-buggy word processing program that brings our stories to life).

“Secret Life” speaks candidly about the realities of conducting an investigation about a well-known media personality — sometimes, you might run into them at gala dinners in Toronto, Donovan tells us, which might make separating your personal and professional lives a bit tricky — and the book masterfully reminds the reader just how messy the Ghomeshi media circus was in the mid-2010s, and reveals the dynamics, hierarchies and customs of a legendary Toronto newsroom.

“She Said,” Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey (Penguin Books)

“She Said” recently received a successful screen adaptation, a glitzy film starring Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan. Once more, discourse on the New York Times’ explosive Harvey Weinstein investigation has come to a head: how exactly did the paper break the scandal and how did the reporting affect workplaces everywhere?

The authors take us inside the New York Times, into their own blazing, busy careers in investigative journalism. The work-life balance is minimal and the story, detailing Weinstein’s abuses in Hollywood, is brutal. But Kantor and Twohey change the world: the Weinstein story sparked major change and started an international conversation on consent and power dynamics in the workplace.

The journalists tell us how they found their sources, how they conducted interviews and how they worked with their editors to piece the article together at the eleventh hour. Even though we know how it all turned out — the story got published and Weinstein faced consequences for his actions — the book sustains a remarkable amount of narrative tension.

“Best Young Woman Job Book,” Emma Healey (Random House Canada)

Emma Healey’s “Best Young Woman Job Book” tempers a charming admiration for words with the realities of working paycheque to paycheque as a writer. The freelance writer and journalist guides us through the editorial processes of her writing opportunities — and the minimum wage jobs that allowed her to get them — with total finesse.

A spare memoir told in echoing vignettes, “Best Young Woman Job Book” shows the gnarly (and weird) side of being paid for writing. SEO optimization is little more than figuring out the right order for the right buzzwords — it’s seldom thrilling and can lead to some pretty dry writing. Copywriting for an “adult entertainment” company is just as boring as any other corporate, sit-at-a-desk-and-rot job. Freelancing for a major Canadian newspaper — just as Healey does as the Globe and Mail’s poetry critic — is a constant debate on how much your time is actually worth.

Healey makes the point that you’d be stupid not to write an article when someone’s paying you $250 to do it. In Healey’s words, $250 is “exactly what it is and nothing else … both a lot of money and almost nothing.”

