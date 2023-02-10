4 love-ly books to read for Valentine’s day

Heartbroken: Field Notes on a Constant Condition

By Laura Pratt

(Random House Canada, 304 pages, $24.95 )

Toronto journalist and writer Pratt candidly takes us through the throes of heartbreak. Blindsided by the end of her relationship with her partner of six years — he breaks up with her in the middle of a train station — she chronicles her increasingly desperate attempts to get him to realize he’s making a mistake: chasing him through Union Station, sending rambling emails, endless calls and voicemails. Her language is raw and emotional, her journey entirely relatable. She tempers this emotion with a journalistic approach to dealing with heartbreak, including data, quotes, studies and cultural references about love, loss, grief and moving on. I’m sure many of us can see ourselves in Pratt when we too were at the lowest of our low following a split.

8 Rules of Love: How to Find it, Keep it, And Let It Go

By Jay Shetty

(Simon & Schuster Canada, $34.99)

An actionable guide by the former monk turned No. 1 NYT bestselling author and host of the world’s No. 1 mental health and wellness podcast, “On Purpose.” This book is a toolkit of sorts offering eight rules to follow in order to get, receive and give love, beginning with the love for you have for yourself, which is the root of it all. The tips include writing a laugh note to yourself, which may seem silly but has empowering effects. Perhaps the most interesting take away is the way he highlights that, universally, we aspire to romantic love and spend much of our lives focusing on that, yet in doing so we lose focus of and miss the value of the many other relationships that drive our lives, including as family and friends.

Highly Suspicious and Unfairly Cute

By Talia Hibbert