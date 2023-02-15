What to cook this week Feb. 20th — 24th

¼ tsp red pepper flakes

1 jar (680 ml) strained tomatoes

2 tbsp (30 ml) tomato paste

½ tsp dried oregano

3 tbsp kalamata olives, pitted and coarsely chopped

2 packages (350 g each) store-bought meat ravioli

Freshly grated Parmesan cheese, for serving (optional)

Preparation

1) In a large non-stick deep skillet over high heat, brown the eggplant in 3 tbsp (45 ml) of the oil. Add more oil, as needed. Set aside on a plate. Rinse and dry the skillet.

2) In the same skillet over medium heat, soften the garlic with the red pepper flakes in the remaining oil. Add the strained tomatoes, tomato paste and oregano. Simmer for 15 minutes. Add the eggplant and olives. Season with salt and pepper.

3) Meanwhile, in a large pot of salted boiling water, cook the ravioli until tender. Set aside ¾ cup (180 ml) of the pasta cooking water. Drain the ravioli.

4) Add the ravioli to the sauce. Add the reserved pasta cooking water to thin out the sauce, as needed. Sprinkle with Parmesan, if desired.

This is a quick dish to make that will delight our loved ones on Valentine’s Day. Be seduced by these perfect pork medallions which have everything it takes to become a favourite. A perfect recipe for a dinner for two, it can also be easily adapted to accommodate the whole family!

Preparation 20 min

Cooking 25 min

Servings 2

Ingredients

1 approximately 1 lb (454 g) pork tenderloin

Flour

1 cup (250 mL) (250 ml) canned Morello cherries

1 cup (250 mL) (250 ml) Morello cherry juice

1/4 cup (60 ml) butter

1 tablespoon (15 ml) olive oil

Salt and pepper

1 shallot, chopped

1 clove garlic, chopped

1/4 cup (60 ml) diced carrots

1/2 cup (125 ml) red wine

2 star anise

1 2/3 cups (400 ml) veal stock

1/4 teaspoon (1 ml) five-spice pepper

1 bay leaf

Preparation

1) Slice the pork tenderloin into 6 medallions. Slightly flatten each medallion with the palm of the hand, then dust with flour. Drain the cherries and set the juice aside.

2) In a non-stick skillet, brown the medallions in half the butter and oil until pink, about 3 to 4 minutes per side. Season with salt and pepper. Remove from the pan and cover with aluminum foil. Set aside.

3) In the same pan, soften the shallot, garlic and carrots. Deglaze with the wine and the cherry juice. Add the star anise. Reduce until almost dry or until the sauce is syrupy.

4) Add the veal stock, the five-spice and bay leaf. Gently reduce to two thirds. Strain if desired, then pour back in the pan. Add the cherries. Cook for 1 minute. Remove from the heat and whisk in the remaining butter. Adjust the seasoning.

5) Coat the medallions with the sauce. Serve with rice and steamed vegetables.

Note: If you can’t find Morello cherries, those pretty little bright red cherries sold canned in their juice in grocery stores, look for canned Bing cherries. They are darker and larger: you should then cut them in half for the recipe. In season, fresh cherries will honour this recipe. The veal stock is sold in butchers and specialty groceries.

We can always count on winter vegetables such as squash and rutabaga to fill our plates and make ends meet during the colder season — and this simple salmon recipe highlights both of them. The fish and vegetables are all baked in the oven on a baking sheet, and served with a creamy yogurt with tarragon.

Preparation 20 min

Cooking 25 min

Servings 4

Ingredients

1 lb (450 g) rutabaga, peeled and cut into sticks

3 tbsp (45 ml) vegetable oil

1 lb (450 g) butternut squash, peeled and cut into sticks

1 lb (450 g) salmon fillet without skin, cut into 4 pieces

1 tbsp (15 ml) maple syrup

1 cup (250 mL) (250 ml) plain yogurt

2 tbsp tarragon leaves, finely chopped

1 tsp (5 ml) Dijon mustard

2 1/2 cups (625 ml) cooked quinoa, warm (see note)

Preparation

1) With the rack in the middle position, preheat the oven to 450°F (230°C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

2) Place the rutabaga on the baking sheet. Toss with 1 tbsp (15 ml) of the oil. Season with salt and pepper. Bake for 15 minutes. Remove the baking sheet from the oven. Add the squash and 1 tbsp (15 ml) of the oil. Bake for another 10 minutes.

3) Using a pastry brush, cover the salmon pieces with 2 tsp (10 ml) of the maple syrup and the remaining oil. Season with salt and pepper. Nestle the salmon among the vegetables on the baking sheet. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes, depending on the thickness of the fish and the desired doneness.

4) Meanwhile, in a bowl, combine the yogurt, tarragon, mustard and remaining syrup. Season with salt and pepper. Divide the salmon and vegetables among four plates. Serve with the tarragon yogurt and quinoa.

Note: To get 2 ½ cups (625 ml) cooked quinoa, you will need to rinse 1 cup (250 mL) (180 g) raw quinoa and cook it in a small pot of salted boiling water for 12 to 15 minutes. Drain.

Looking for a meal that’s ready in 30 minutes tops? These pita sandwiches are a good solution to have up your sleeve on rushed evenings. Spread the pita with a lemon yogurt sauce, garnish with spicy chickpeas and fresh vegetables, and voila! A dinner so delicious that you’ll want to double the recipe for lunch the next day.

Preparation 25 min

Cooking 5 min

Servings 4

Ingredients

Yogurt Sauce

1 cup (250 mL) (250 ml) plain Greek yogurt

1 Lebanese cucumber, grated

1 tbsp (15 ml) lemon juice

1 tsp chopped fresh mint

1/4 tsp sugar

1/2 small clove garlic, finely chopped

Chickpeas

1 can (19 oz/540 ml) chickpeas, rinsed and drained

1 1/2 tsp chili powder

1/2 tsp paprika

1/2 tsp smoked paprika

1/2 tsp ground cumin

1 tbsp (15 ml) olive oil

Salt and pepper

Sandwiches

4 pita bread

1 tomato, cut into 12 half-slices

1 Boston lettuce, broken into leaves

Preparation

Yogurt Sauce

1) In a bowl, combine all the ingredients. Season with salt and pepper. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Chickpeas

2) In a non-stick skillet over medium-high heat, warm up the chickpeas and spices in the oil for 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Set aside.

Sandwiches

3) On a work surface, split open the pitas to obtain 8 discs. For each sandwich, slightly overlap 2 discs, and spread with yogurt sauce. Top with one-quarter of the chickpeas and 3 half-slices of tomato. Garnish generously with lettuce leaves.

4) Firmly roll and individually wrap with parchment paper, twisting the ends to seal. Cut in half and serve.

A second favourite meal in less than a week? This is the bet we’re making by offering you this comforting recipe. Bake the chicken with dates in a spicy broth, and then thicken with creamy yogurt once it’s out of the oven. Garnished with rutabaga, this tasty seasonal dish is a great discovery to put on the table in the middle of winter.

Preparation 15 min

Cooking 20 min

Servings 4

Ingredients

4 cups (560 g) rutabaga, peeled and diced (see note)

2 tbsp (30 ml) olive oil

2 tsp fresh ginger, chopped

2 garlic cloves, chopped

½ tsp garam masala

½ cup (85 g) Medjool dates, pitted and coarsely chopped (about 5 dates)

½ cup (125 ml) chicken broth

1 ½ lb (675 g) boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into large pieces

½ cup (125 ml) 10% plain yogurt

Cilantro leaves, to taste

Preparation

1) With the rack in the middle position, preheat the oven to 425°F (220°C).

2) On a non-stick or parchment paper-lined baking sheet, toss the rutabaga with half of the oil. Season with salt and pepper. Mix well and spread out in an even layer. Cover the baking sheet with foil. Bake for 10 minutes. Remove the foil. Stir and bake for another 10 minutes or until the rutabaga is tender and golden.

3) Meanwhile, in a large non-stick skillet over medium-high heat, soften the ginger and garlic in the remaining oil for 1 minute. Add the spices and dates. Cook for 30 seconds while stirring. Pour in the broth and add the chicken. Bring to a boil. Cover and cook for 12 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through. Remove from the heat. Season with salt and pepper. Add the yogurt and mix until the sauce is smooth.

4) Serve the chicken in shallow bowls. Top with the rutabaga and sprinkle with cilantro leaves. Delicious with basmati rice.

Note: You will need to buy about 2 lb (900 g) rutabaga to yield the quantity needed for this recipe.

Ricardo Larrivée is a Montreal-based chef, author, TV personality, entrepreneur, and freelance contributor to the Toronto Star. His weekly meal plan can sometimes include popular recipes previously published in the Star. Follow RICARDO Cuisine on Facebook or find more recipes on ricardocuisine.com