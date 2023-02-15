The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending Feb. 15

Trending

Two notable newcomers to the list this week. Each focuses on a young woman, one fictional, one real life.

“VenCo,” a new novel by Métis writer Cherie Dimaline, debuts in the top spot on this week’s Canadian Fiction list. It’s the story of Lucky, a young Métis woman whose discovery of a magical spoon brings her into the realm of an international coven of feminist witches. Dimaline is the author of 2017’s “The Marrow Thieves,” a young-adult bestseller that continues to make periodic visits to the Canadian Fiction list.

And on the Original Non-Fiction list, “The Climate Book: The Facts and the Solutions,” by Greta Thurnberg, the 20-year-old Swedish activist, debuts at No. 5. The hardcover guide, with a sticker price of $41, argues that it isn’t too late to save the planet.