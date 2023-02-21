Hamilton Instagram star Ainara Alleyne, 13, recommends 4 must-read kids’ books for Black History Month

Hello everyone, My name is Ainara Alleyne, I’m 13 years old and, for the past three years, I have been running an Instagram account called Ainara’s Bookshelf. On this page, I have been recommending books, doing read-alouds and interviewing authors, all with the goal of growing a love of reading in kids, and spreading diversity and representation in the media through books.

I believe that by experiencing other cultures and perspectives through books, we cannot only acknowledge our differences, but understand and embrace them. Kids should be allowed to read books, comics and graphic novels that they want to read for fun, not just for school or as a chore. If you are having trouble finding a book or getting into reading, just look for a book about something you love. If you like athletics, start with the “Track” series by Jason Reynolds. If you like basketball, try “The Crossover” by Kwame Alexander; if you like fashion, try “Be Real, Macy Weaver” by Lakita Wilson. There are books out there for everyone.

Here are five books I think kids should read this Black History Month.

Swim Team, by Johnnie Christmas (HarperCollins)

“Swim Team” by Johnnie Christmas is a graphic novel about a young girl named Bree who has just moved to a new middle school. She’s very excited until she finds out that she has to take Swim 101. Bree is terrified of pools and doesn’t know how to swim. She goes on a journey to face her fears and anxieties, and grows relationships, learns more about teamwork and the importance of friendship. I chose to share this book because it shows how our history still impacts us today. Bree and her dad can’t swim, which she later finds out is because of the history between the Black community, segregation and pools. I feel that we often misperceive slavery, segregation and civil rights as something that happened a long time ago. Stories like these remind us that we are still impacted by it today. This book is a really quick read with fantastic illustrations that I would recommend for ages eight and up.

March, by John Lewis (Penguin Random House)

The next book I’m recommending is another graphic novel, “March,” written by John Lewis, co-written by Andrew Aydin and illustrated by Nate Powell. This is a first-hand biography of the late U.S. Congressman John Lewis’s involvement in the Civil Rights Movement. During Black History Month, I feel that we often learn about the same people, mainly Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks. Those stories are so important and have made huge impacts on Black history, but I believe it’s also important to learn about all the other strong Black people who were fighting for change. John Lewis is one of them. I really love “March” because it’s not just a long, wordy novel about someone’s life. It’s a strong graphic novel with beautiful illustrations. I would recommend it for ages 10 and up.

Trailblazers: The Black Pioneers Who Have Shaped Canada, by Tiyahna Ridley-Padmore, illustrated by Merryl-Royce Ndema-Moussa (Indigo Press)

“Trailblazers” is a collection of stories from Black people in Canada who have made a big impact. All the stories are told in poem form and have adorable illustrations that go with them. There are so many changemakers in the U.S. that we learn about, but we also have to remember all of the strong trailblazers we’ve had here in Canada. From Viola Desmond and Albert Jackson to so many more.

The Door of No Return, by Kwame Alexander (Little, Brown Young Readers)