Feb. 27 to March 3, 2023: What to cook this week

2 tbsp (30 ml) olive oil

Pork Tenderloin

¼ cup (60 ml) chicken broth

3 tbsp (45 ml) maple syrup

2 tbsp (30 ml) miso

2 tbsp (30 ml) olive oil

2 tsp (10 ml) apple cider vinegar

1 tsp (5 ml) sambal oelek

2 pork tenderloins, about ¾ lb (340 g) each, halved crosswise

Preparation

Vegetables

1) With the rack in the middle position, preheat the oven to 425°F (220°C).

2) On a non-stick baking sheet, toss the vegetables in the oil and spread out in an even layer. Season with salt and pepper. Place a sheet of parchment paper over the vegetables (see note).

3) Bake for 15 minutes or until the vegetables start to soften. Remove the parchment paper.

Pork Tenderloins

4) Meanwhile, in a small pot, whisk together the broth, maple syrup, miso, half of the oil, the vinegar and sambal oelek. Bring to a boil while whisking. Let simmer for 5 minutes or until thick and syrupy. Season lightly with salt and pepper.

5) In a skillet over medium-high heat, brown the pork in the remaining oil for 2 minutes on each side. Remove from the heat. Using a pastry brush, cover the pork with some of the maple glaze and nestle among the vegetables on the baking sheet. Bake for another 7 to 10 minutes or until a thermometer inserted in the centre of the pork reads 135°F (57°C). Remove from the oven and let rest for 5 minutes.

6) On a work surface, slice the pork, if desired. Serve with the vegetables and cover with the remaining maple glaze.

Note: We cover the vegetables with parchment paper to hold in the steam during cooking. This will help to make the parsnips more tender.

Tuesday: Steak-Spiced Tofu with Sautéed Vegetables

Steak spice in a meatless dish? Trust us, it’s good! Pan sear the seasoning-covered tofu and divide the slices onto each plate along with the vegetables. For a finishing touch, coat with a mouth-watering syrupy soy-based sauce.

Preparation 15 min

Cooking 15 min

Servings 4

Ingredients

¼ cup (60 ml) low-sodium soy sauce

¼ cup (60 ml) water

2 tbsp (30 ml) maple syrup

1 ½ tsp cornstarch

1 tsp (5 ml) sambal oelek

1 lb (450 g) firm tofu, cut into slices ½ inch (1 cm) thick

3 tbsp (45 ml) vegetable oil

2 tsp steak spice

1 onion, diced

1 red bell pepper, seeded and diced

¾ lb (340 g) green beans, trimmed and blanched

Preparation

1) In a bowl, whisk together the soy sauce, water, maple syrup, cornstarch and sambal oelek. Set aside.

2) In a large non-stick skillet over high heat, brown the tofu slices on one side in 2 tbsp (30 ml) of the oil, about 5 minutes. Season lightly with salt. Flip the slices over and sprinkle with the steak spice. Cook for another minute. Set aside on a plate and keep warm. Rinse out the skillet.

3) In the same skillet over medium heat, cook the onion and bell pepper in the remaining oil for 5 minutes or until golden. Add the green beans and continue to cook for 2 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Spread the vegetables out in a serving dish and top with the tofu.

4) In the same skillet, bring the soy mixture to a boil, whisking constantly, until thickened. Pour the sauce over the tofu and vegetables.

Wednesday: Fennel and Fish Soup

Are you looking to get more fish-based meals into your weekday menu? Surprise the family with a heartwarming soup. The fish is added to a delicious broth with vegetables, including fennel and kidney beans for a healthy and satisfying mid-week meal.

Preparation 25 min

Cooking 25 min

Servings 4

Ingredients

1 bulb fennel, diced

1 onion, chopped

2 tbsp (30 ml) olive oil

2 bell peppers, seeded and diced

6 cups (1.5 litres) chicken broth

1 can (19 oz/540 ml) kidney beans, rinsed and drained

1 can (14 oz/398 ml) diced tomatoes

1/2 lb (225 g) mahi mahi or other firm-fleshed white fish, cubed

1 zucchini, diced

1/4 cup (10 g) torn fresh basil leaves

Salt and pepper

Preparation

1) In a large pot over medium heat, soften the fennel and onion in the oil. Add the bell peppers and cook for 2 minutes. Add the broth, beans and tomatoes. Bring to a boil and let simmer over medium heat for 10 minutes or until the vegetables are tender.

2) Add the fish and zucchini. Continue cooking for 2 minutes or until the fish is cooked.

3) Ladle into bowls and top with the basil. Serve with toasted bread, if desired.

Thursday: Mushroom and Hazelnut Fettuccine

Comfort and speed: this is the mission this recipe fully accomplishes. The pasta is coated in an earthy mushroom sauce and garnished with Parmesan, hazelnut and chives to add some umami flavour, texture and freshness. It’s a dish that will certainly be added to your favourites.

Preparation 15 min

Cooking 15 min

Servings 4

Ingredients

1 lb (450 g) white mushrooms, sliced

3 tbsp butter

2 garlic cloves, chopped

1 tbsp (15 ml) tomato paste

1 can (10 oz/284 ml) condensed beef broth

1 lb (450 g) fettuccine

3/4 cup (53 g) Parmesan cheese, freshly grated

1/3 cup (45 g) roasted hazelnuts, coarsely chopped

1/4 cup (10 g) parsley, finely chopped

Preparation

1) In a large skillet over high heat, brown the mushrooms in the butter. Add the garlic and cook 1 minute longer. Add the tomato paste and cook for another 30 seconds, stirring to coat the mushrooms. Add the broth. Bring to a boil. Remove from the heat.

2) Meanwhile, in a large pot of salted boiling water, cook the pasta until al dente. Drain.

3) Add the pasta to the mushroom sauce. Reheat for 1 minute, stirring to coat the pasta in the sauce. Adjust the seasoning. Off the heat, add the Parmesan, hazelnuts and parsley. Mix well and serve immediately.

Friday: Burrito Bowl

This burrito-bowl recipe brings together Mexican-inspired flavours and will make you dream of sunny destinations. Rice, spicy ground beef, corn salad and creamy toppings make for colourful ingredients to bring a little heat to the cold season.

Preparation 30 min

Cooking 25 min

Servings 4

Ingredients

Rice

2 cups (500 ml) water

1/2 tsp salt

1 cup (250 mL) (200 g) long grain parboiled rice

Meat

3/4 lb (340 g) lean ground beef

2 tbsp (30 ml) vegetable oil

2 tsp chili powder

1 tsp onion salt

3 tbsp (45 ml) chili sauce

Corn Salad

1 can (7 oz/199 ml) corn kernels, drained

1 tomato, diced

1/2 cup (90 g) canned black beans, rinsed and drained

1/4 cup (10 g) cilantro leaves

Toppings

1 cup (250 mL) (100 g) sharp orange cheddar cheese, grated

1 large ripe avocado, halved and pitted

Sour cream, to taste

Lime wedges, to taste

Preparation

Rice

1) In a pot, bring the water and salt to a boil. Add the rice and stir with a wooden spoon. Reduce the heat to low. Cover and cook for 18 minutes. Let sit for 5 minutes. Fluff the rice with a fork.

Meat

2) Meanwhile, in a non-stick skillet over medium-high heat, cook the meat in the oil along with the spices for 6 to 8 minutes or until golden, breaking the meat up with a wooden spoon. Add the chili sauce and cook for 30 seconds while stirring. Keep warm.

Corn Salad

3) In a bowl, combine all of the ingredients. Season with salt and pepper.

4) Divide the rice, meat and corn salad among four bowls. Garnish with the cheese, a piece of avocado (peel before serving) and a spoonful of sour cream. Drizzle with lime juice.

Ricardo Larrivée is a Montreal-based chef, author, TV personality, entrepreneur, and freelance contributor to the Toronto Star. His weekly meal plan can sometimes include popular recipes previously published in the Star. Follow RICARDO Cuisine on Facebook or find more recipes on ricardocuisine.com