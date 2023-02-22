The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending Feb. 22

Trending
“Last Winter,” a new novel by Vancouver writer Carrie Mac, has been finding its audience since it was published in late January — ranking at No. 5 or No. 6 since then. This week it established itself at No. 1, a good example of how word-of-mouth can express itself in bookstore sales. Mac’s previous books were YA novels; this latest introduces her to an older audience. Fiona, the mom, suffers from bipolar disorder; Ruby, 8, has suddenly stopped talking; and now, Gus, a backcountry guide, has died in an avalanche near their B.C. town.
“True North Rising: My Fifty-Year Journey with the Inuit and Dene Leaders who Transformed Canada’s North,” a memoir by broadcaster Whit Fraser, debuts at No. 10 on the Original Non-Fiction and No. 5 on the Canadian Non-Fiction list. Fraser is the husband of Governor General Mary Simon, the first Indigenous person to hold the title.
— Sarah Murdoch
The bestseller lists are compiled by Toronto Star Newspapers Limited from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
ORIGINAL FICTION
1. Heart Bones, Colleen Hoover, Atria (3)*
2. It Starts with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria (17)
3. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria (76)
4. 3 Days to Live, James Patterson, Grand Central (1)
5. Secretly Yours, Tessa Bailey, Avon (3)
6. Icebreaker, Hannah Grace, Atria (3)
7. Maybe Someday, Colleen Hoover, Atria (2)
8. Maybe Now, Colleen Hoover, Atria (2)
9. Code Name Sapphire, Pam Jenoff, Park Row (2)
10. The House of Eve, Sadeqa Johnson, Simon & Schuster (1)
ORIGINAL NON-FICTION
1. Spare, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, Random House Canada (6)
2. Love, Pamela, Pamela Anderson, Dey Street (3)
3. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan B. Peterson, Random House Canada (135)
4. The Climate Book, Greta Thunberg, Penguin (2)
5. Ducks, Kate Beaton, Drawn & Quarterly (11)
6. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown, Random House (51)
7. There Are Moms Way Worse Than You, Glenn Boozan, Priscilla Witte, Workman (2)
8. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed (99)
9. Down and Back, Justin Bourne, Viking (1)
10. True North Rising, Whit Fraser, Random House Canada (1)
CANADIAN FICTION
1. Last Winter, Carrie Mac, Random House Canada
2. Five Little Indians, Michelle Good, Harper Perennial
3. Bad Cree, Jessica Johns, HarperCollins Canada
4. The Sleeping Car Porter, Suzette Mayr, Coach House
5. VenCo, Cherie Dimaline, Random House Canada
6. Women Talking, Miriam Toews, Vintage Canada
7. Really Good, Actually, Monica Heisey, HarperCollins
8. Hotline, Dimitri Nasrallah, Esplanade
9. A World of Curiosities, Louise Penny, Minotaur
10. The School of Mirrors, Eva Stachniak, Anchor Canada
CANADIAN NON-FICTION
1. Love, Pamela, Pamela Anderson, Dey Street
2. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan B. Peterson, Random House Canada
3. Ducks, Kate Beaton, Drawn & Quarterly
4. Down and Back, Justin Bourne, Viking
5. True North Rising, Whit Fraser, Random House Canada
6. 21 Things You May Not Know about the Indian Act, Bob Joseph, Indigenous Relations
7. The Menopause Manifesto, Jen Gunter, Random House Canada
8. From the Ashes, Jesse Thistle, Simon & Schuster
9. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, Matthew Perry, Flatiron
10. Still, I Cannot Save You, Kelly S. Thompson, McClelland & Stewart
CHILDREN AND YOUNG ADULT
1. Cat Kid Comic Club: Collaborations (Cat Kid Comic Club #4), Dav Pilkey, Scholastic
2. Mary Anne’s Bad Luck Mystery (The Baby Sitter Club #13), Ann M Martin, Cynthia Yuan Cheng, Graphix
3. Moon Rising, Tui T. Sutherland, Graphix
4. Karen’s Birthday (Baby Sitters Little Sister #6), Ann M. Martin, Katy Farina, Graphix
5. Little Blue Truck’s Valentine, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry, Clarion
6. Diper Överlöde (Diary of a Wimpy Kid #17), Jeff Kinney, Amulet
7. Nat for Nothing (Nat Enough #4), Maria Scrivan, Graphix
8. Where’s Waldo? The Boredom Bust Book, 5-Minute Challenges, Martin Handford, Candlewick
9. Five Nights at Freddy’s Official Character Encyclopedia, Scott Cawthon, Scholastic
10. Love (Peek-a-Flap), Cheri Love-Byrd, Kathrin Fehri, Cottage Door
HEALTH & FITNESS
1. The Myth of Normal, Gabor Maté, Daniel Maté, Knopf Canada
2. The Body Keeps Score, Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin
3. Never Finished, David Goggins, Lioncrest
4. When the Body Says No, Gabor Maté, Vintage
5. Fast Like a Girl, Mindy Pelz, Hay House
6. What Happened to You?, Oprah Winfrey, Bruce Perry, Flatiron
7. Come as You Are (revised and updated), Emily Nagoski, Simon & Schuster
8. Sex Talks, Vanessa Marin, Xander Marin, Simon & Schuster
9. Held by the Land, Leigh Joseph, Wellfleet
10. Next Level, Stacy T. Sims, Selene Yeager, Rodale
* Number of weeks on list
