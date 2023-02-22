The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending Feb. 22

Trending

“Last Winter,” a new novel by Vancouver writer Carrie Mac, has been finding its audience since it was published in late January — ranking at No. 5 or No. 6 since then. This week it established itself at No. 1, a good example of how word-of-mouth can express itself in bookstore sales. Mac’s previous books were YA novels; this latest introduces her to an older audience. Fiona, the mom, suffers from bipolar disorder; Ruby, 8, has suddenly stopped talking; and now, Gus, a backcountry guide, has died in an avalanche near their B.C. town.

“True North Rising: My Fifty-Year Journey with the Inuit and Dene Leaders who Transformed Canada’s North,” a memoir by broadcaster Whit Fraser, debuts at No. 10 on the Original Non-Fiction and No. 5 on the Canadian Non-Fiction list. Fraser is the husband of Governor General Mary Simon, the first Indigenous person to hold the title.

— Sarah Murdoch

The bestseller lists are compiled by Toronto Star Newspapers Limited from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

ORIGINAL FICTION

1. Heart Bones, Colleen Hoover, Atria (3)*

2. It Starts with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria (17)

3. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria (76)

4. 3 Days to Live, James Patterson, Grand Central (1)