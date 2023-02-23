These Books Cover Short Stories, Opinions & a Letter!

Mary John
Ana Pessoa, translated by Rahul Bery and Daniel Hahn, illustrated by Bernardo P. Carvalho
Arquipelago Press www.arquipelagopress.com
2022, 189 pages
ISBN: 9781777626426
ages 14+
I’m somewhat entrenched in the types of books that I enjoy and a coming-of-age story told by a young woman wouldn’t normally appear on my “to read” list. Fortunately, I was sent a copy of Mary John which I read and thoroughly enjoyed.
The book by Ana Pessoa is about Maria, a young woman reflecting back on her childhood and growing up with her friend Julio. The story of unrequited love is in the form of a letter that Maria writes to Julio shortly after she moves away. Maria recounts their first meeting when they were young children and Julio asks her, “Are you a boy or a girl?” She goes on to comment on their growing up together and continues telling him about her new life when she moves away and meets new friends such as Sonia, Carolina and Daniel. The long letter is written over the four months since she last saw Julio.
Often funny and heartwarming, this young adult fiction book about family, friends and love features interesting characters and entertaining dialogue – along with 21 pages of illustrations by Bernardo P. Carvalho. Highly recommended!
Preconceived: Challenging the Preconceptions In Our Lives
edited by Zale Mednick
2022, 234 pages
ISBN: 9798846978294
Looking for some quick reads on a variety of interesting topics? Preconceived: Challenging the Preconceptions In Our Lives is an interesting collection of thoughts and beliefs from guests who have appeared on the podcast “Preconceived.” The book is divided into 12 sections where various people offer their views on topics such as education, relationships, social systems, animals, parenthood, crime, the end of life and more. Most are only a couple of pages long and there are more than 50 opinions that will challenge popular societal beliefs.
Living a vegan lifestyle for the last three decades I was interested to read “Veganism” by Corey Wrenn who says that veganism is viewed by many as “extreme” but counters this perception by stating, “Nothing is more extreme than when we feel it’s totally acceptable to kill other sentient beings that share our own capacity for love, friendship, suffering, pain and fear. Just like us, they don’t want to die...”
Other pieces that I found particularly interesting include “Indigenous Injustice” by Morgan Fontaine that looks at residential schools and other atrocities inflicted on the Indigenous peoples.
“Immigration” by Juanita Duque Serrano is another important read where the author challenges the reader “...to try to imagine a world in which you are the one forced to migrate. Forced to leave love ones behind. Forced to head for the unknown, where everything you are will be unknown.”
The section “In The End” is also insightful about the final stages of life with “Psychiatric Illness and Medical Assistance in Dying”, “Life Extension”, “Grief” and “Six Feet Under.”
Along with some very good writing on a variety of topics, Preconceived may encourage you to shed some of your preconceptions – or at least recognize that they exist. Another benefit from this book is that the profits from it go towards the charitable organization “Pencils for Kids.”
Learning To Talk (audio book)
Hilary Mantel, read by Jane Collingwood, Anna Bentinck & Patrick May
Macmillan Audiobook
2022, 3 CDs
ISBN: 9781250854476
Looking for an audio book of short stories? This interesting collection of short stories is by Hilary Mantel, a two-time winner of the Booker Prize. The stories are inspired by her childhood and look at growing up in northern England in the mid 20th century. Mantel looks at friendship, family, a “drowned village” – and more. This three-CD set is approximately 3.5 hours.
