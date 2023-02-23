These Books Cover Short Stories, Opinions & a Letter!

edited by Zale Mednick

2022, 234 pages

ISBN: 9798846978294

Looking for some quick reads on a variety of interesting topics? Preconceived: Challenging the Preconceptions In Our Lives is an interesting collection of thoughts and beliefs from guests who have appeared on the podcast “Preconceived.” The book is divided into 12 sections where various people offer their views on topics such as education, relationships, social systems, animals, parenthood, crime, the end of life and more. Most are only a couple of pages long and there are more than 50 opinions that will challenge popular societal beliefs.

Living a vegan lifestyle for the last three decades I was interested to read “Veganism” by Corey Wrenn who says that veganism is viewed by many as “extreme” but counters this perception by stating, “Nothing is more extreme than when we feel it’s totally acceptable to kill other sentient beings that share our own capacity for love, friendship, suffering, pain and fear. Just like us, they don’t want to die...”

Other pieces that I found particularly interesting include “Indigenous Injustice” by Morgan Fontaine that looks at residential schools and other atrocities inflicted on the Indigenous peoples.

“Immigration” by Juanita Duque Serrano is another important read where the author challenges the reader “...to try to imagine a world in which you are the one forced to migrate. Forced to leave love ones behind. Forced to head for the unknown, where everything you are will be unknown.”

The section “In The End” is also insightful about the final stages of life with “Psychiatric Illness and Medical Assistance in Dying”, “Life Extension”, “Grief” and “Six Feet Under.”

Along with some very good writing on a variety of topics, Preconceived may encourage you to shed some of your preconceptions – or at least recognize that they exist. Another benefit from this book is that the profits from it go towards the charitable organization “Pencils for Kids.”

Learning To Talk (audio book)

Hilary Mantel, read by Jane Collingwood, Anna Bentinck & Patrick May

Macmillan Audiobook

2022, 3 CDs

ISBN: 9781250854476

Looking for an audio book of short stories? This interesting collection of short stories is by Hilary Mantel, a two-time winner of the Booker Prize. The stories are inspired by her childhood and look at growing up in northern England in the mid 20th century. Mantel looks at friendship, family, a “drowned village” – and more. This three-CD set is approximately 3.5 hours.

