Empire of Light, House Party & Little Dixie on Disc

Empire of Light

20th Century Studios, rated R, Blu-ray

Empire of Light is a decent romance drama written and directed by Sam Mendes. The movie looks at the relationships of a group of people working at a cinema in an English coastal town during the early 1980s. Nominated for an Oscar for “Best Achievement in Cinematography” the film stars Olivia Colman as Hilary, the well-liked manager who struggles with a health issue and who meets and has a relationship with the much younger Stephen (Michael Ward.) And while all of the employees at the cinema have issues they are dealing with, they do their jobs providing the public with a place to watch a movie and get away from the stresses of life for a couple of hours.

Joining Colman and Ward is a talented cast that also includes Colin Firth and Toby Jones. Along with the movie this Blu-ray includes the bonus feature “Creating Empire of Light.”

House Party

Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment, rated R, DVD

Best friends Damon (Tosin Cole) and Kevin (Jacob Latimore) need money — and soon — or they will be homeless as they both have just lost their jobs as cleaners. Being aspiring club promoters they decide to solve their problems by hosting a massive party at an exclusive mansion. The location of the party is the house where their final cleaning job was — and it is the home of LeBron James! Also in the movie are Karen Obilom, D. C. Young Fly and Scott Mescudi.

While the comedy does have some funny moments, they are few and far between.

Little Dixie

Paramount Home Entertainment, rated R, DVD