March 6 to 10, 2023: What to cook this week

¼ cup (40 g) unbleached all-purpose flour

4 cups (1 litre) chicken broth

4 cups (680 g) cooked chicken, shredded

1 ½ cups (225 g) frozen green peas, thawed

1 tsp fresh tarragon, finely chopped (or ½ tsp dried tarragon)

Preparation

1) In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook the carrots and farfalle together until the pasta is al dente. Drain.

2) Meanwhile, in a large, deep skillet over medium heat, melt the butter. Add the flour and cook for 1 minute while whisking. Pour in 2 cups (500 ml) of the chicken broth, whisking until smooth. Add the remaining broth and bring to a boil.

3) Add the chicken, peas and tarragon to the skillet. Simmer for 2 minutes. Add the carrots and pasta. Season with salt and pepper. Mix well. Add more broth as needed to thin out the sauce. Serve immediately.

Note: If you forget to thaw out the peas in advance, simply add them to the pot of carrots and pasta during the last minute of cooking.

Tuesday: Shrimp tacos with corn salsa and avocados

Tacos make everything better and delight both the kids and adults on weeknights. Thanks to the shrimp, which cook in no time and are coated with a barbecue sauce, this recipe is super easy to prepare. Spread tortillas with avocado puree and garnish with shrimp and a colourful corn salsa for a true Tuesday night fiesta.

Preparation 15 min

Cooking 7 min

Servings 4

Ingredients

Corn Salsa

½ cup (75 g) frozen green peas

1 cup (250 mL) (150 g) frozen corn kernels

1 small red bell pepper, seeded and cut into small dice

1 green onion, thinly sliced

1 lime, juice only

2 avocados

Shrimp

¾ lb (340 g) medium shrimp (20-40), shelled and deveined

2 tbsp (30 ml) vegetable oil

¼ cup (60 ml) homemade or store-bought barbecue sauce

8 soft corn tortillas, 5 inches (12.5 cm) in diameter, warmed

Basil or cilantro leaves (optional)

Preparation

Corn Salsa

1) In a small pot of salted boiling water, blanch the peas and corn kernels for 2 minutes. Drain and rinse under cold water. Drain again. Place in a bowl.

2) Add the bell pepper, green onion and half of the lime juice to the bowl. Season with salt and pepper. Set aside.

3) In a small bowl, using a fork, mash the avocados with the remaining lime juice. Season with salt and pepper. Set aside.

Shrimp

4) In a large skillet over medium-high heat, brown the shrimp in the oil for 2 minutes. Flip the shrimp over, add the sauce and cook for another 2 minutes or until cooked through.

5) Cover the tortillas with the mashed avocado. Top with the salsa and shrimp. Sprinkle with basil or cilantro leaves, if desired.

Wednesday: Pineapple roast chicken with lemony pearl couscous

Grilled pineapple brings a sweet and tangy flavour, as well as a welcome tropical touch to this satisfying meal the whole family — especially the children — will love. Both the pineapple and the chicken are browned in the pan and coated in a sauce made with ketchup, maple syrup and spices. Israeli couscous and a green vegetable of your choice completes each serving.

Preparation 15 min

Cooking 20 min

Servings 4

Ingredients

1 cup (250 mL) (225 g) pearl couscous

1 lemon, zest finely grated

3 tbsp (45 ml) olive oil

2 tbsp (30 ml) ketchup

2 tbsp (30 ml) apple cider vinegar

2 tbsp (30 ml) maple syrup

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp chili powder

2 cups (290 g) fresh pineapple, cubed

1 ½ lb (675 g) boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into large pieces

2 tbsp mint leaves, torn

Preparation

1) In a pot of lightly salted boiling water, cook the couscous for 20 minutes or until tender. Drain and rinse under cold water. Place in a bowl. Add the lemon zest and 1 tbsp (15 ml) of the oil. Season with salt and pepper.

2) Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine the ketchup, vinegar, maple syrup and spices. Season with salt and pepper. Set the sauce aside.

3) In a large non-stick skillet over medium-high heat, brown the pineapple in 1 tbsp (15 ml) of the oil for 2 minutes on each side. Set aside in another bowl.

4) In the same skillet over medium heat, brown the chicken on both sides in the remaining oil. Add the pineapple and sauce. Mix well. Cover and cook for 5 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through. Adjust the seasoning.

5) Serve the couscous and pineapple chicken on plates. Garnish with the mint leaves. Serve with a green vegetable, if desired.

Thursday: Giant broccoli meatballs

Why count the number of meatballs to dish out when only one giant version is enough? These mammoth ones are made with panko bread crumbs and a mixture of three meats and chopped broccoli. It’s definitely a recipe that has the power to make the kiddos smile with delight.

Preparation 25 min

Cooking 30 min

Servings 4

Makes 4 giant meatballs

Freezes Yes

Ingredients

½ cup (30 g) panko bread crumbs

3 tbsp (45 ml) milk

2 cups (160 g) small broccoli florets

1 lb (454 g) ground meat (mixture of veal, beef and pork)

1 egg, lightly beaten

1 clove garlic, chopped

Salt and pepper

Preparation

1) With the rack in the middle position, preheat the oven to 450°F (230°C). Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil. Oil lightly and set aside.

2) In a large bowl, combine the bread crumbs and milk. Let soak for 5 minutes.

3) In a food processor, finely chop the broccoli and add to the bowl of soaked bread crumbs. Add the remaining ingredients. Season with salt and pepper and combine with your hands.

4) Shape into 4 large meatballs and place on the prepared baking sheet. Bake for about 30 minutes or until the meatballs are cooked through and golden brown.

5) If desired, serve with spaghetti in tomato sauce.

Note: This recipe is from "Ricardo For Kids."

Friday: Vegetarian deluxe pizza

The popularity of pizza goes up a notch on Fridays, especially when you want to avoid having to overthink dinner. This recipe is ready in less than 30 minutes (faster than delivery!) and is made with naan bread topped with vegetables, slices of vegan sausages, and cheese. It’s a vegetarian and gourmet meal — which feels good to end the week!

Preparation 15 min

Cooking 10 min

Servings 4

Ingredients

Sauce

¼ cup (60 ml) olive oil

2 tbsp (30 ml) tomato paste

½ tsp dried oregano

½ tsp (2.5 ml) balsamic vinegar

1 garlic clove, chopped

Pizza

4 regular size naan breads or 8 small

4 oz (115 g) white mushrooms, thinly sliced

2 smoked paprika vegan wheat sausages (175 g), cut into rounds (see note)

1 small green bell pepper, seeded and thinly sliced

2 cups (200 g) Gouda cheese, grated

Basil leaves, to taste

Preparation

Sauce

1) In a bowl, combine all of the ingredients. Season with salt and pepper. Set aside.

Pizza

2) With the rack in the middle position, preheat the oven to 425°F (220°C). Line a baking sheet with a silicone mat or parchment paper.

3) Place the naan breads on the baking sheet and cover with the sauce. Top with the mushrooms, sausages, bell pepper and cheese.

4) Bake for 10 minutes or until the cheese is slightly golden. Garnish with basil, if desired.

Note:

Wheat sausages (seitan) are available in some grocery stores, often near the refrigerated tofu.

To make this recipe vegan, the cheese can be replaced with a vegan cheese substitute and the naan breads (which often contain butter or buttermilk) can be replaced with Greek pitas.

Ricardo Larrivée is a Montreal-based chef, author, TV personality, entrepreneur, and freelance contributor to the Toronto Star. His weekly meal plan can sometimes include popular recipes previously published in the Star. Follow RICARDO Cuisine on Facebook or find more recipes on ricardocuisine.com