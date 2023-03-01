The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending March 1

Trending
“Spare,” Prince Harry’s autobiography, continues to be Canada’s reigning bestseller, but right behind it, at No. 2, is “Never Never,” a collaboration between the prolific Colleen Hoover and suspense writer Tarryn Fisher, both of whom began their careers as self-published authors. You won’t find “Never Never” at No. 1 on the Original Fiction list, however, because it was first published in 2015 as a trilogy of novellas. Now Harlequin, through its Canary Street imprint, has issued the series as a single volume (“a twisty, angsty romance”).
Two newcomers worth mentioning on the Original Non-Fiction list: first, “It’s OK to Be Angry about Capitalism,” by America’s grumpiest Democrat, Senator Bernie Sanders. He wrote the book with John Nichols, the national affairs correspondent for “The Nation.” The second is “Whatever Next? Lessons from an Unexpected Life,” by Anne Glenconner, her second memoir about the privilege and privations of being a member of the British aristocracy.
Three new books hold down the top three spots on the Canadian fiction list this week. At No. 1 is “Murder at Haven’s Rock,” a spinoff of Kelley Armstrong’s popular Rockton series set in a remote Yukon town, designed as a refuge for people who need to disappear. At No. 2 is “The Story of Us,” by Catherine Hernandez, the celebrated author of “Scarborough.” Finally, at No. 3, is “On the Ravine,” by physician and Giller Prize winner Vincent Lam, a story with the opioid crisis at its heart.
— Sarah Murdoch
The bestseller lists are compiled by Toronto Star Newspapers Limited from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
ORIGINAL FICTION
1. Heart Bones, Colleen Hoover, Atria (4)*
2. It Starts with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria (18)
3. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria (77)
4. 3 Days to Live, James Patterson, Grand Central (2)
5. Things We Hide from the Light, Lucy Score, Bloom (1)
6. Icebreaker, Hannah Grace, Atria (4)
7. Maybe Now, Colleen Hoover, Atria (3)
8. Maybe Someday, Colleen Hoover, Atria (3)
9. It’s One of Us, J.T. Ellison, MIRA (1)
10. Maybe Not, Colleen Hoover, Atria (1)
ORIGINAL NON-FICTION
1. Spare, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, Random House Canada (7)
2. Love, Pamela, Pamela Anderson, Dey Street (4)
3. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan B. Peterson, Random House Canada (136)
4. There Are Moms Way Worse Than You, Glenn Boozan, Priscilla Witte, Workman (3)
5. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed (100)
6. Ducks, Kate Beaton, Drawn & Quarterly (12)
7. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown, Random House (52)
8. It’s OK to Be Angry about Capitalism, Bernie Sanders, Crown (1)
9. Whatever Next?, Anne Glenconner, Hachette (1)
10. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster (26)
CANADIAN FICTION
1. Murder at Haven’s Rock, Kelley Armstrong, Minotaur
2. The Story of Us, Catherine Hernandez, HarperAvenue
3. On the Ravine, Vincent Lam, Knopf Canada
4. Women Talking, Miriam Toews, Vintage Canada
5. The Sleeping Car Porter, Suzette Mayr, Coach House
6. Really Good, Actually, Monica Heisey, HarperCollins
7. A World of Curiosities, Louise Penny, Minotaur
8. Five Little Indians, Michelle Good, Harper Perennial
9. VenCo, Cherie Dimaline, Random House Canada
10. Hotline, Dimitri Nasrallah, Esplanade
CANADIAN NON-FICTION
1. Love, Pamela, Pamela Anderson, Dey Street
2. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan B. Peterson, Random House Canada
3. Ducks, Kate Beaton, Drawn & Quarterly
4. 21 Things You May Not Know about the Indian Act, Bob Joseph, Indigenous Relations
5. Beyond Order, Jordan B. Peterson, Random House Canada
6. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, Matthew Perry, Flatiron
7. True Reconciliation, Jody Wilson-Raybould, McClelland & Stewart
8. Down and Back, Justin Bourne, Viking
9. Finding the Mother Tree, Suzanne Simard, Penguin Canada
10. From the Ashes, Jesse Thistle, Simon & Schuster
CHILDREN AND YOUNG ADULT
1. InvestiGators: Agents of S.U.I.T., John Patrick Green, Christopher Hastings, Pat Lewis, First Second
2. Mary Anne’s Bad Luck Mystery (The Baby Sitter Club #13), Ann M Martin, Cynthia Yuan Cheng, Graphix
3. Cat Kid Comic Club: Collaborations (Cat Kid Comic Club #4), Dav Pilkey, Scholastic
4. Moon Rising, Tui T. Sutherland, Graphix
5. Karen’s Birthday (Baby Sitters Little Sister #6), Ann M. Martin, Katy Farina, Graphix
6. Little Blue Truck’s Beep-Along Book, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry, Clarion
7. Little Blue Truck’s Springtime, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry, Clarion
8. Diper Överlöde (Diary of a Wimpy Kid #17), Jeff Kinney, Amulet
9. Bluey 5-Minute Stories, Penguin Young Readers Licenses
10. If He Had Been with Me, Laura Nowlin, Sourcebooks Fire
COOKING
1. The Art of Mixology, Parragon Books, Cottage Door
2. A Generous Meal, Christine Flynn, Penguin Canada
3. Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, Samin Nosrat, Wendy MacNaughton, Simon & Schuster
4. One, Jamie Oliver, HarperCollins
5. PlantYou, Carleigh Bodrug, Will Bulsiewicz, Hachette
6. Half Baked Harvest Super Simple, Tieghan Gerard, Clarkson Potter
7. Mandy’s Gourmet Salads, Mandy Wolfe, Rebecca Wolfe, Meredith Erickson, Appetite by Random House
8. An Unapologetic Cookbook, Joshua Weissman, Alpha
9. Home Style Cookery, Matty Matheson, Abrams
10. Go-To Dinners, Ina Garten, Clarkson Potter
* Number of weeks on list
