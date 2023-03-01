The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending March 1

Trending

“Spare,” Prince Harry’s autobiography, continues to be Canada’s reigning bestseller, but right behind it, at No. 2, is “Never Never,” a collaboration between the prolific Colleen Hoover and suspense writer Tarryn Fisher, both of whom began their careers as self-published authors. You won’t find “Never Never” at No. 1 on the Original Fiction list, however, because it was first published in 2015 as a trilogy of novellas. Now Harlequin, through its Canary Street imprint, has issued the series as a single volume (“a twisty, angsty romance”).

Two newcomers worth mentioning on the Original Non-Fiction list: first, “It’s OK to Be Angry about Capitalism,” by America’s grumpiest Democrat, Senator Bernie Sanders. He wrote the book with John Nichols, the national affairs correspondent for “The Nation.” The second is “Whatever Next? Lessons from an Unexpected Life,” by Anne Glenconner, her second memoir about the privilege and privations of being a member of the British aristocracy.

Three new books hold down the top three spots on the Canadian fiction list this week. At No. 1 is “Murder at Haven’s Rock,” a spinoff of Kelley Armstrong’s popular Rockton series set in a remote Yukon town, designed as a refuge for people who need to disappear. At No. 2 is “The Story of Us,” by Catherine Hernandez, the celebrated author of “Scarborough.” Finally, at No. 3, is “On the Ravine,” by physician and Giller Prize winner Vincent Lam, a story with the opioid crisis at its heart.