5 Canadians nominated for first Carol Shields Prize for Fiction for women and non-binary writers, worth $150,000 (U.S.)

The long list was selected from more than 250 eligible entries of fiction books by North American women and non-binary writers, written and published in English in 2022, by jury members Anita Rau Badami, Merilyn Simonds, Monique Truong and Crystal Wilkinson, chaired by Manitoba writer katherena vermette.

The winner will receive $150,000 (U.S.) with the four finalists each receiving $12,500 (U.S.), about $17,000 (Canadian).

The prize is about more than just the money: it’s about nurturing both careers and a community. The winner will also receive a writer-in-residence stint at the Fogo Island Inn writers’ retreat and will choose an emerging writer to mentor during the year of their Carol Shields Prize tenure.

First announced in 2020, the prize was named for beloved author Shields, who held both Canadian and American citizenship and lived in Winnipeg. The prize was conceived by writer Susan Swan and editor Janice Zwaberny, later joined by Don Oravec, who has a long career in arts marketing and administration, after a panel discussion at the Vancouver Writers Festival about inequality between women and men writers in the two countries.

The stats are sobering. According to the prize, “(w)omen writers earn 45 per cent less than their male counterparts. And, while men make up 55 per cent of readers for the top 10 bestselling male authors, men make up only 19 per cent of readers for the top 10 bestselling women authors.”

“The goal is to address the inequality that women face in the literary world,” says Skoczylas. “That’s where the prize started at the beginning and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

This long list will be whittled down to a short list of five finalists, to be announced April 6. The winner will be announced on May 4 during a live event at celebrated writer Ann Patchett’s bookstore, Parnassus Books in Nashville, Tenn.

“We’re really hoping people will watch the livestream,” said Skoczylas, “I’m hoping … book clubs will get together and maybe watch it.

“On Wednesday, when the list is out, I’ll send it to my book club … and I’m hoping that others will do that. That’s really what we want. We want people to read these books.”

