The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending March 8

The action on the bestseller lists this week is concentrated on the Canadian lists.

“Old Babes in the Wood,” Margaret Atwood’s new collection of 15 stories, debuts at No. 2. It includes seven linked stories about a marriage across the years. The Star recently interviewed Atwood about “Old Babes.”

Also noteworthy is this wintry confluence: Two books that centre on avalanches in the far north are ranked together on the list — Carrie Mac’s “Last Winter,” at No. 8, and Darlene L. Turner’s Alaskan Avalanche Escape, at No. 9.