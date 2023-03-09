Peter Howell: ‘Oscar Wars’: Academy Awards have always been a battlefield; Michael Schulman divulges the details

Still another chapter recounts the second most-shocking Oscars dust-up, the first of course being last year’s on-camera slap of comedian Chris Rock by agitated actor Will Smith: the 2017 missing envelope debacle when the mostly white musical “La La Land” was initially announced as Best Picture instead of the real winner, the mostly Black drama “Moonlight.”

There are also accounts of Academy hand-wringing over the desire to get younger, more female and more diverse voters (the #OscarsSoWhite debate looms large), pressing issues that have been seriously addressed in recent years by an expansion of voting ranks.

But “Oscar Wars” isn’t written as a compendium of the many times when Oscar failed to cover his naked butt. Other notorious incidents are barely mentioned, among them the 1973 snubbing of Marlon Brando’s Best Actor statue by Indigenous rights activist Sacheen Littlefeather and the 1974 “streaking” by naked nobody Robert Opel of a hilariously unruffled actor David Niven.

What Schulman instead seeks to do, and largely succeeds, is to place all this tumult and insanity into historical and cultural context. He demonstrates how, from their very inception, the Oscars have been a game of nominees pretending to be humble and peaceful in public while backstage their handlers are engaged in no-holds-barred tussles to advance their candidates.

Sometimes these wars become public. Witness this year’s furious debate over the surprise Best Actress nomination for Andrea Riseborough, star of the little-seen indie gem “To Leslie.” Riseborough has sought to remain above the fray while aggrieved backers of overlooked actresses Viola Davis (“The Woman King”) and Danielle Deadwyler (“Till”) loudly cry foul on grounds of racism and privilege.

The book may shock and/or amuse casual Oscar watchers, even if much of it hardly qualifies as news to anyone who closely follows the industry.

Tantalizing hints of potentially huge scandals are frustratingly offered without much discussion. The 1969 and 1970 Academy Awards seem to have been particularly rife with questionable conduct swept under the red carpet.

Did the rare tie in 1969 for a Best Actress win between Katharine Hepburn (“The Lion in Winter”) and Barbra Streisand (“Funny Girl”) occur because rules were bent to make Streisand an Academy voter before she was officially qualified to be one? (Streisand presumably voted for herself.)

Did anybody investigate Brenda Vaccaro’s claim that “three men in suits” (today they’d be called “Oscar strategists”) took her to lunch in 1970, guaranteeing her, for a fee of $3,000, a Best Supporting Actress nomination for her role in “Midnight Cowboy,” the eventual Best Picture winner? Vaccaro turned them down and didn’t get the nod. “I should have just given them the three grand,” she later mused.

One thing Schulman makes clear in “Oscar Wars” is that there’s zero logic to declaring something or somebody “best” in subjective discussions of art, yet human nature drives us to do so anyway: “We like watching people win or lose, and if given the chance, we want to win.”

Movie critic Peter Howell, a Star contributor, is based in Toronto. Follow him on Twitter: @peterhowellfilm.