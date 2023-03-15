The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending March 15

Trending

This was a great week for Canadians in Bestsellerdom.

Margaret Atwood’s new collection, “Old Babes in the Wood,” tops both the Original and Canadian fiction lists. (Interesting fact: It even outsold Prince Harry’s “Spare,” which continues to hold the top spot on the non-fiction list.)

Amy Stuart’s well-received new thriller, “A Death at the Party,” ranks No. 3 on the Original list and No. 2 on the Canadian. The action covers a single day, an homage to Virginia Woolf’s “Mrs. Dalloway.”

Canadian-born Eleanor Catton’s “Birnam Wood” debuts at No. 6 on the Original list and No. 3 on the Canadian. This is her third novel and her first book since 2014’s “The Luminaries,” which won the Booker Prize. Here’s The Star’s recent conversation with her.

And finally, Sarah Polley’s memoir in essays, “Run Towards the Danger,” tops the Non-fiction Canadian list this week, almost certainly the result of her Oscar bump on Sunday, where she won the award for Best Adapted Screenplay for “Women Talking,” by Miriam Toews, which itself ranks No. 5 this week. Polley’s book recently came out in paperback.

— Sarah Murdoch

The bestseller lists are compiled by Toronto Star Newspapers Limited from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

ORIGINAL FICTION

1. Old Babes in the Wood, Margaret Atwood, McClelland & Stewart (1)*